CS Disco: Margin Expected To Improve Significantly Through FY24

Feb. 28, 2023 4:11 AM ETCS Disco, Inc. (LAW)
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
219 Followers

Summary

  • Revenue fell for the first time in LAW's history, and I have some concerns about whether the deteriorating growth profile is due to internal execution or external competition.
  • Management aims to reach EBITDA profitability by the end of 2024 and expressed confidence in achieving this goal.
  • As LAW's margin improves and growth reaccelerates, I believe it will attract more investors to invest in it and lead to an upward rerating in valuation.
Judge office.

Zolnierek

Summary

Although CS Disco's (NYSE:LAW) 4Q22 results showed a revenue beat of 3% and earnings that were above expectations, I think the real highlight is in the FY23 guidance and management aim of reaching EBITDA profitability by the end of 2024. Management

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
219 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.