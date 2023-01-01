Darren415

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) operates in a highly cyclical and volatile market. Market prospects are less attractive, which may lead to a weaker 2023 performance. Despite all these, HOPE proves it can cushion more market blows. Top-line growth and margins are well-managed amidst interest rate hikes. And although headwinds persist, the relaxing inflation may help stabilize its viability.

Moreover, its financial positioning stays in good shape. Its prudent loan and investment portfolio management is one of its cornerstones. It still has adequate reserves to maintain liquidity and sustain its current capacity. However, it must watch out for its borrowings that almost doubled quickly.

Meanwhile, dividend payments remain unchanged but well-covered. Dividend yields are still high, which makes it an ideal dividend stock. Also, valuations show that stock price reflects the company's intrinsic value.

Company Performance

Amidst the volatile market, Hope Bancorp, Inc. showed an impeccable 2022 performance. It succeeded in stabilizing revenue growth and margins. In fact, the past two years have opened an opportunity to increase its operating capacity. Today, it stays a solid company while navigating a stormy environment. However, it does not entirely benefit from higher interest rates. The macroeconomic outlook in the first half of 2023 remains bleak. Despite all these, it still shows it can withstand more market blows. Market opportunities can help HOPE sustain its capacity and remain a viable company.

The core operating revenue amounted to $716.12 million, a 26% year-over-year growth. It was also 5% higher than pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, its 4Q 2022 value reached $224.24 million, a 54% and 19% from 4Q 2021 and 3Q 2022 increase. It should be unsurprising since the operating revenue comes from interests and fees.

Interest Income And Interest Expense (MarketWatch) Interest Income And Interest Expense (MarketWatch)

Several factors helped the company sustain interest income growth. First, Hope made strategic pricing amidst interest rate hikes. Loan originations decreased from $1.243 billion to $793 million, a 42% difference. Meanwhile, loan rates almost doubled in a year. So even if loan originations dropped, the rate increase offset the lower loan volume. Note that the market landscape was more challenging in 4Q. The Fed has already made 75 bps increments for four consecutive quarters. It was more expensive to repay borrowings, decreasing loan demand. Hence, the company's response was prudent enough to stabilize revenue growth.

Loan Originations And Rates (HOPE 4Q Presentation)

Second, Hope maintains a well-diversified loan portfolio. Thanks to its strong brand presence, which helped it ensure high-quality loan deals. Also, a substantial portion of its loan portfolio is commercial real estate loans. These account for over 60% of the total loans. And even if risks are more evident this year, opportunities must not be discounted. As of November 2022, construction starts have risen by 17% despite the cooling sales. There is an anticipation of economic stagnation, but estimates are relatively optimistic. Construction starts are expected to be similar to that of the previous year. And for me, it is logical since housing inventories are still low. At the start of 2023, housing inventory dropped by 4%. We can link it to the conservative view of property builders over the past decade. I will discuss more of it in the next section.

Third, its investment security portfolio is suitable in a high-interest environment. Over 90% are government-backed investment securities. Investment income in 4Q 2022 was 37% higher than its value in 4Q 2021. With a full-year value of $52.22 million, yields rose from 1.3% to 2.2%. As such, investment yields are more stable and flexible to valuation changes. This year, interest rate increments may persist but slowdown in the second half. With fluctuating macroeconomic indicators, increasing the concentration on government securities may be wise.

Meanwhile, interest expenses for the whole of 2022 were still manageable. They also increased in line with interest rate hikes. However, they became sharper in the fourth quarter. Higher interest rates attracted more deposits. But what was more noticeable was the massive shift to time deposits. As such, more customers migrated to high-yielding deposits amidst interest rate hikes. Also, borrowings almost doubled, raising their costs. Interest expenses in 4Q 2022 were about five times higher than in 4Q 2021 and twice the value in 3Q 2022. Hence, a huge reduction in the net interest margin was logical.

Thankfully, the non-interest segment became more stable as inflation relaxed. Although it could not offset the impact of interest expenses, viability remained adequate. The operating margin in 2022 reached 41% versus 51% in 2021 but higher than pre-pandemic levels. In 4Q 2022, the operating margin was only 31% versus 49% and 40% in 4Q 2021 and 3Q 2022.

Operating Margin (MarketWatch) Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

This year, loan originations may continue to decrease as interest rates increase. But if the company can offset it by changing loan rates, it may sustain interest income growth. It must also watch for its deposits and borrowings, which may squeeze margins. Despite this, the company appears prepared for a potential market slowdown. It becomes more selective with its loan portfolio. It becomes more prudent in diversifying loans and investment securities. Even better, it reduces its concentration on high-risk loans. I will discuss more of these in the next section.

How Hope Bancorp, Inc. May Navigate The Tough 2023 Market

Consumers and entrepreneurs are wary of a recession as interest rate hikes persist. Supply chain bottlenecks across industries have been cleared up. Market demand continues to soften, affecting business performance. Even so, I believe the economy may stabilize this year. Note that inflation continues to relax, ending 2022 at only 6.5%. Last month, it decreased further to 6.4%. While it is still higher than pre-pandemic levels, the reduction is already considerable. It may also keep decreasing amidst the moderating demand and interest rate increments. Meanwhile, I expect interest rate hikes to persist as the Fed remains conservative. But the actual increments may start to cool down as inflation keeps relaxing. Hence, I set my expected interest rate at 4.5-5% versus the 5-5.25% consensus. As I see it, macroeconomic indicators may improve in the second half.

Inflation Rate, Interest Rate, And Mortgage Rate (Author Estimation)

Hope Bancorp must also keep watch of real estate market patterns. Note that CRE loans comprise the majority of the loan portfolio. These may have higher yields but come at a higher risk. Also, it must note the cooling property sales and mortgage rates. But I don't think there will be a massive property crash. After all, the property market trend is a far cry from the Great Recession and Housing Market Bubble. Property builders have remained conservative over the past decade. They did not ramp up construction, which kept property inventories low. With the current market supply and demand, property price decreases may be reasonable. Note that the property market started the year with a 4% decrease in inventories. Also, there is no overselling and speculative mania as banks become stricter. More importantly, US unemployment remains low, matched with the decreasing inflation. So, the purchasing power in the market is manageable. It also helps stabilize the borrowing repayment capacity. But it may be lower than in 2020-2021 as interest rate hikes persist.

What makes Hope Bancorp, Inc. a durable company is its sound financial positioning. Its liquidity and earning-asset quality remain decent for a challenging environment. Loan originations may be decreasing, but loan rates offset it. Even better, it now prioritizes safety and stability over volumes. Loans keep increasing, but the composition has changed. The percentage of CRE loans to the total loans decreased from 65% to 61%. Also, it increases its focus on the C&I loan portfolio, which now comprises 33% of the total loans. These increase the low-risk multifamily loan mix and reduce the hotel/motel loans. In turn, loan portfolio diversification may be geared toward recessionary-resistant verticals.

Loan Portfolio (Hope 4Q Presentation)

Moreover, the loan-to-deposit ratio remains below 100%. Of course, it may be better if the ratio remains between 80-90%. Having adequate reserves may help ensure liquidity or allow HOPE to increase loans. But the thing is, it can still increase its deposits amidst interest rate hikes. That way, it can improve or keep the ratio at that rate.

Loans, Deposits, And Loan-To-Deposit Ratio (MarketWatch)

The company has adequate liquid assets, such as cash and investment securities. Cash keeps increasing and is 87% higher than in the comparative quarter. Investments are still stable at over $2 billion. Their combined value of $2.9 billion comprises 15% of the total assets. Also, they are enough to cover borrowings. Indeed, liquidity levels are decent, but it must beware of its borrowings. The important thing is that it can still sustain its operating capacity. It can also pay more dividends without raising its financial leverage.

Cash And Investments And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Stock Price Assessment

The stock price of Hope Bancorp, Inc. has been in a continued downtrend even before the pandemic. Although it rebounded in 2021, it did not offset price decreases. At $12.92, the stock price is 20% lower than the last year's value. But it appears to be a potential entry point. The current BVPS of 12.96 is better than the yearly average of 12.4. It has a PB ratio of 0.99x, which shows that the stock price is fairly valued. If we use the average of 1.14x, the target price will be $14.8.

Meanwhile, it is an ideal dividend stock, given the consistent payments since 2013. Its yield of 4.33% is higher than the S&P 600 and NASDAQ average of 1.38% and 1.44%. Payouts are also well-covered, given the dividend payout ratio of 32%. To assess the stock price better, we can use the DCF Model.

FCFF $117,800,000

Cash $507,000,000

Borrowings $1,190,000,000

Perpetual Growth Rate 4.8%

WACC 9.2%

Common Shares Outstanding 119,495,000

Stock Price $12.92

Derived Value $16.09

The derived value confirms the potential undervaluation of the stock price. There may be a 24% uptrend in the next 12-18 months. Investors may consider it an ideal entry point to make a position.

Bottomline

Hope Bancorp, Inc. may be facing a tough environment. But one thing's for sure, it's well-prepared for a potential economic slowdown. For instance, top-line growth and margins are still stable. Its loan portfolio diversification moves toward a low-risk portfolio. It is more balanced now, given the increased concentration on C&I loans. Also, it has a solid financial positioning as liquidity levels remain decent. It can sustain its operating capacity without raising financial leverage.

Moreover, dividend payments are consistent and well-covered. They are still reasonable relative to the stock price as yields remain enticing. Even better, the stock price appears undervalued. The recommendation is that Hope Bancorp, Inc. is a buy.