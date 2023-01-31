dbvirago

ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) is about to reveal its Q4 earnings results in a couple of weeks and there’s an indication that the company will announce a solid performance for the quarter and the year. The company’s stock has already rebounded from its lows in recent weeks as the stabilization of freight rates has created a decent momentum and the expected increase in trade activity thanks to the reopening of China has all the chances to keep the momentum going. As such, I continue to be bullish on the company’s stock even though several geopolitical developments could undermine the bullish thesis in the long-term.

The Change of Sentiment Is Here

In late December, I noted that the stabilization of freight rates after a major depreciation is likely to become the biggest catalyst for ZIM, as it has all the chances to help the company’s shares to rebound after months of decline. That’s exactly what has happened since that time as the stabilization of freight rates for major trade routes helped ZIM’s shares to rebound and appreciate by ~40% after that article was published.

Going forward, there’s a case to be made that we’re at an inflection point since the potential stabilization of rates at the current levels coupled with an improvement of the macroeconomic environment have all the chances to help ZIM’s stock retain its momentum and appreciate further.

The chart from Drewry below shows that rates for major trader routes such as Shanghai to Los Angeles and Shanghai to Genoa have already found their support levels which could serve as the major indicator that things are beginning to improve and the demand could once again outweigh supply in the coming months.

Rates For Trade Routes From Shanghai (Dreary)

There are several reasons to believe why the rebound of rates after their stabilization is coming. First of all, there’s now an indication that the United States, European Union, and China are likely to avoid recessions and grow their economies in 2023 as the reopening of the latter coupled with the release of the better-than-expected economic data shows the resilience of the global economy even in the current challenging times.

On top of that, even though it’s likely that a Sino-American decoupling is only a matter of time, it seems that such a decoupling along with the unraveling of globalization will nevertheless take longer than expected. Despite the reinvigoration of the Sino-American trade war that began a few months ago with the White House implementing new major export control restrictions for advanced chips and Beijing retaliating by sanctioning major American defense contractors, the latest data shows that the U.S.-China trade hit a new record in 2022. This shows that despite all the tensions and lockdowns that Beijing imposed throughout 2022, trade activity continues to increase and is viewed as a major positive development for all the cargo shipping companies such as ZIM, as there are reasons to believe that the situation will improve even more in 2023 thanks to the forecasted better-than-expected performance of economies.

Considering all of this, there’s a case to be made that ZIM’s shares have more room for growth in the short to near term after the recent rebound. While there’s no denying that the profitability will decline in 2023 due to the fact that the extreme freight rates of 2021 and 2022 were exceptions to the rule, the company nevertheless is expected to break even in FY23 while its revenues are forecasted to be at the pre-Covid levels. At the same time, while the situation could worsen after 2023, and the Street already expects the business to become unprofitable in 2024, I view ZIM as a momentum trade that will be able to create additional shareholder value in the following months. If we look closely at the performance of its shares, we’ll see that they’ve been closely correlating with freight rates in recent years. Since now there’s an indication that we are likely to avoid a global recession whatsoever, it makes sense to believe that an improvement of rates after the recent stabilization is likely in play now. This is likely to have a further positive impact on ZIM’s stock price as well.

Major Risk To Consider

While in the short to near term ZIM’s shares have an opportunity to further appreciate thanks to the increase in trade activity coupled with the forecasted decent performance of the global economy, there are nevertheless several developments that make ZIM uninvestable for a much longer horizon. First of all, there’s an indication that since 2011 globalization began to unravel, as a number of protectionist policies that have been implemented around the globe have been on the rise. While this didn’t have an overwhelming impact on the global economy and trade activity so far, there’s a case to be made that as the Sino-American relations continue to deteriorate and could reach another historical low soon, we could see the first effects of decoupling that would lead to a weaker trading activity between the countries beyond 2023.

As such, ZIM’s business model could be at risk in the following years due to its overreliance on undisrupted globalization. Even though I don’t consider this to be the case in the following months and think that the business would report decent Q4 numbers in the next couple of weeks, I would nevertheless view ZIM only as a momentum trade at this stage and not as a long-term investment due to its overexposure to developments mentioned above.

The Bottom Line

ZIM’s stock is likely to be at an inflection point as the potential further improvement of the macroeconomic environment has all the chances to keep the momentum going and help the shares to appreciate even more after months of depreciation. While some risks nevertheless remain, ZIM is a momentum trade that is unlikely to be over yet as the potential better-than-expected earnings report for Q4 along with the reopening of China have all the chances to help the company create additional shareholder value in the following months.