How To Supercharge Your Portfolio With Apollo And Other Alt Managers

Alexander Steinberg
Summary

  • High-growing and sizable alt management industry is not represented in the S&P 500 index today. Adding individual alt managers to diversified portfolios should benefit investors.
  • APO's biggest differentiator is full ownership of Athene, a retirement specialist. Population aging represents a powerful tailwind for Athene.
  • APO may be the only high-growing alt manager trading on a value basis.
  • Due to its size and corporate governance, APO is eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500 index.
  • High insider ownership aligns management with investors.

The alt management industry is not represented in S&P 500 today though it deserves it based on its scale and importance. Consequently, individual alt managers can be valuable additions to a stock portfolio adding diversification, growth, and often, yield.

Since

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APO, BAM, BN, BX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Due to the possible escalation of the war in Ukraine, stocks are riskier than usual.

