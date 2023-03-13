Get Ready, ZIM Integrated Stock Is Setting Up Again (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • In my last article, I indicated that the bears were losing their grip on ZIM. As time has shown, the stock outperformed the SPY index by almost 12x in 2 months.
  • Looking at Maersk as a comparable company, it's highly probable that ZIM's earnings release will exceed the Street's EPS/outlook expectations.
  • If ZIM beats, a massive short covering is likely to drive ZIM stock way up.
  • All the bullish arguments overlap ideally with today's technical picture that shows about 16-20% upside potential from the last close.
  • I am once again rating ZIM stock a Buy and recommend that you keep an eye on this stock, even though it is already up about 50% since its December lows.
Вид с воздуха контейнеровоза

shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

Instead of an investment thesis

Given the cyclical nature of ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) and the entire industry to which it belongs, I have recently begun to pay more attention to price action. For example, in

Investing.com, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

China Global Export Container Freight Index - Main Routes [MacroMicro data]

Fintel data, author's notes

TrendSpider, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ZIM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

