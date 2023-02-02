Taking Profits In Ryder System

Feb. 28, 2023 4:52 AM ETRyder System, Inc. (R)
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.43K Followers

Summary

  • I think the most recent financial results have been good in many ways. Revenue and net income are up nicely, and the capital structure is better than in the pre-pandemic era.
  • The problem is the fact that debt is rolling at a very inconvenient time, and I don't think the stock is pricing at that risk.
  • Normally, I would sell put options on this company, but the premia on offer aren't sufficiently high at the moment.

Warehouse distribution

Marcus Lindstrom

It's been a little over a year since I decided to buy a small position in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) while selling puts on the stock, and in that time the shares have returned about 35% against a

The size and timing of Ryder's future debt repayment obligations.

Ryder Debt Repayment Schedule (Ryder latest 10-K)

A financial history of Ryder from 2014 to the present.

Ryder Financials (Ryder investor relations)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.43K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of R either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although I'm technically still long as I submit this article, my shares will be sold by close of business today.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.