Betterware de Mexico: The Worst Seems To Be Behind And I'm Bullish

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
Marketplace

Summary

  • In Q4, Betterware de Mexico’s net revenues inched up by 2.3% quarter on quarter, while the EBITDA grew by 12.5% to $30.8 million.
  • In my view, the guidance for 2023 looks ambitious, and BWMX stock is trading at just 4.4x forward EV/EBITDA.
  • I’m keeping my speculative buy rating on the stock.
  • Bears and Resources members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Increase business graph future growth of year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. Successful business development and revenue growth in 2023 compared to 2022.

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I've written four articles on SA about Mexican household products direct-to-consumer company Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX). The latest of them was in November, and in it, I said that the company's revenues could start

Betterware de Mexico business model

Betterware de Mexico

Betterware business Q4 2022 performance

Betterware de Mexico

Jafra USA Q4 2022 performance

Betterware de Mexico

Jafra Mexico Q4 2022 performance

Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico 2023 guidance

Betterware de Mexico

If you like this article, consider joining Bears and Resources. I post my portfolio and shortlist there and you can also find exclusive ideas from our community of investors. I like to focus on undervalued companies that the market is ignoring, like an island of misfit toys. Both long and short ideas.

So, what can you expect to get from this service?

  • Exclusive articles
  • Access to my portfolio and watchlist
  • Interviews, ideas, portfolios, watchlists, and comments from other investors I've invited to the service
  • A chat room with access to me and the other investors

This article was written by

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
6.3K Followers
A place to find gems and meet new friends

I have been investing in stocks since 2007. I have no preference for sectors or countries - I'm as comfortable owning a part of a cement miner in Peru as holding shares in a wheat farming firm in Bulgaria. If it's a value stock - great. If the dividend or share buyback yield is high - even better.

- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.