Long-term bond investors have indeed seen a tumultuous past 15 months, as higher interest rates have pressured fixed income prices.

With real inflation far surpassing that of the 30-year treasuries that investor bought prior to 2022, those assets are actually losing their value despite the promise of giving investors their principal back at the end of maturity.

However, a number of high quality REITs have also sold off, and are now trading far under their 52-week highs.

Perhaps the market is viewing them as being "bond proxies", but that simply doesn't make sense for names like Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), which are able to raise rental rates every year.

As shown below, Essex's share price continues to hang in the low $200s range and has been dropping over the past couple of weeks. Let's explore why now may be a great time to add to this quality name while the market isn't paying attention.

ESS Stock (Seeking Alpha)

Why ESS?

Essex Property Trust is an S&P 500 (SPY) company and a well-established apartment REIT that's focused on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality properties. At present, it has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising 62,000 apartment homes.

Notably, ESS focuses on high barrier to entry markets on the West Coast, which come with higher household incomes than the national average. The high cost of land in its key markets like Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area (including Silicon Valley), Los Angeles makes it cost prohibitive for smaller private market players to build competing assets.

As shown below, Essex's top markets come with high household incomes and reasonable rent to income ratios. Moreover, the high cost of home ownership in these markets makes renting an attractive option and limited new supply means that existing players such as ESS have more pricing power.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, ESS continues to demonstrate that high quality assets with annual adjusting rents are where investors ought to be in an inflationary environment. This is reflected robust same-property revenue growth of 10.5% YoY that it saw during the fourth quarter, well-outpacing the rate of inflation.

Moreover, ESS is also seeing strong operating leverage, as property expenses grew at a slower rate, resulting in NOI growth at 13.3%, outpacing the aforementioned revenue growth. This trickled down into impressive Core FFO pers share growth of 16%.

Looking ahead, ESS may not see the same level of robust growth this year compared to the last, given the high interest rate environment and general macroeconomic uncertainty. However, ESS's core market fundamentals remain solid, with 3.8% job growth and a very low unemployment rate of just 3.2%.

It also appears that the "urban exodus" that dominated news headlines since 2020 has largely reversed itself, as ESS has largely recovered all of the jobs lost during 2020 due to the pandemic, with management estimating a 99.9% recovery rate at the midpoint. While the recent bout of tech layoffs may be attention grabbing, management highlighted the cyclical nature of the tech industry with the expectation that the market will ebb back up as it has in prior cycles, as noted during the recent conference call:

Going back to the 1980s, Big Tech was focused on IBM (IBM) PCs and R&D efforts to improve semiconductor manufacturing, and that phase ended with the recession in the early 1990s. Growth of the Internet and e-commerce soon emerged and then later boomed and busted capping the dot-com era from which many believe tech would never recover. Instead, a wave of social and mobile products emerged 20 years ago, including Facebook (META), YouTube and the iPad and iPhone, setting up a much larger and more profitable era of growth. Then following the Great Recession, cloud computing and machine learning added to the next period of rapid growth, both for new start-ups and for sector leaders like Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT). A core strength of the tech industries is their ability to evolve in a cyclical process of reinvention, where the groundwork for new rounds of innovation are laid while the prior cycle is slowing. I am confident that this is what is occurring today.

Meanwhile, ESS carries a strong BBB+ rated balance sheet, and recently rewarded shareholders with a 5% dividend bump. The new payout remains well-covered at a 61% payout ratio, based on Q4 Core FFO/share of $3.77, and ESS has given its shareholders 28 years of consecutive raises.

Turning to valuation, ESS appears attractive at $227.58 with a forward P/FFO of 15.3, sitting well below its normal P/FFO of 20.1.

FAST Graphs

Management apparently also thinks the shares are cheap, as it completed $190 million worth of share repurchases at an average share price of $256, which sits higher than where shares are trading at today.

Analysts have a conservative price target of $245.62, which translates to a forward P/FFO of 16.5. This equates to a potential 12% total return over the next 12 months, which I view as being a low hurdle.

Investor Takeaway

Essex Property Trust remains well-positioned in a favorable market, and its high quality assets, strong balance sheet and conservative approach to dividend policy should allow it to continue to generate positive returns for years to come.

It's also weathering the inflationary environment rather well, with NOI and Core FFO/share growth that's outpacing inflation. The current price presents an attractive entry point for income investors seeking exposure to high quality multifamily real estate while getting paid a safe and growing dividend.