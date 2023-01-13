Boeing: Operations Are Getting Better, But Valuation Is Not Attractive

Feb. 28, 2023 5:09 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)
Invest Heroes profile picture
Invest Heroes
1.25K Followers

Summary

  • Despite the fact that the company is losing to Airbus in terms of the aircraft delivered, a large backlog of orders in 2022 is likely to stabilize the company's position.
  • Boeing's aircraft deliveries will remain below historical levels over the medium term due to supply chain disruptions and BA's inability to significantly ramp up production.
  • Boeing's profit margin remains low due to abnormal costs of aircraft and recognition of future costs. We believe the company will return to its book profit margin in 2024.
  • Meanwhile, Boeing is likely to generate solid FCF to support the company in 2023-2025 and to allow for business recovery and reduction in its debt load.
  • Despite all the positive things to come, the company is already trading at fair prices, there is a slight downside. We think it is better to buy Boeing on pullbacks rather than at current prices.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner during take-off

gk-6mt

Investment Thesis

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is the leader in the commercial aviation market and the key player in the defense segment. The industry is now dealing with a large backlog of orders, but cannot meet the record demand for aircraft due

Although Boeing has long been losing out to its European rival in terms of supply volume, we do not believe the company is likely to continue losing its market share. Boeing received a lot of orders in 2022, fueled by increased production and the regulatory approval for flight of MAX and 787 models.

DSM

IATA forecasts are more optimistic and state that 2019 supply levels could be reached as early as this year.

IATA

Forecast

Invest Heroes

Thus, we expect Boeing commercial aircraft segment revenue to be $36 145 million (+39.7% YoY) in 2023, $45 881 million (+26.9% YoY) in 2024 and $53 987 million (+17.7% YoY) in 2025.

Invest Heroes

At the end of the quarter, we revised the pace of Boeing's gross margin normalization to reflect the persistent abnormal costs impact, but we maintain our view on complete margin recovery by the end of 2024.

Invest Heroes

Thus, we have revised our 2023 EBITDA forecast from $7 489 million to $4 622 million and our 2024 EBITDA forecast from $10 877 million (+45% YoY) to $10 404 million (+124% YoY). 2025 forecast remains unchanged.

Invest Heroes

Forecast

Invest Heroes

Forecast

Invest Heroes

Forecast

Invest Heroes

Valuation

Invest Heroes

This article was written by

Invest Heroes profile picture
Invest Heroes
1.25K Followers
Invest Heroes LLC is a CIS-based research firm founded in 2018. Since then, we provide equity and fixed income research services which become more and more well-known locally among both professional investors and private clients. Here’s what we do: - Cover top 120+ Russian, US and Chinese stocks - Cover 200+ Russian bonds (corporate, SOE’s) Provide our research as a paid service to several institutional clients, a couple dozen of asset managers/PM’s and about 3000 private clients Our team consists of 2 strategists as well as a team of analysts (equity market team & 1 fixed income). 9 analysts are currently working in our team, which has achieved global professional recognition. In the first year, we got into the Refinitiv and Factset, in the second year our estimates began to participate in the Refinitiv consensus, in the third year we are the best analysts in the Refinitiv rating for a number of Russian companies and we are in a process of signing with S&P Market Intelligence. Our forecasts are often ahead of the market, because of detailed business model built for each company. Contact details Sergey Pirogov CEO +7 (919) 762 76 64 s.pirogov@invest-heroes.ru Aleksandr Sayganov Head of Research +7 (708) 1238294 a.sayganov@invest-heroes.ru

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.