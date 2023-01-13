gk-6mt

Investment Thesis

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is the leader in the commercial aviation market and the key player in the defense segment. The industry is now dealing with a large backlog of orders, but cannot meet the record demand for aircraft due to supply chain disruptions. Nevertheless, we believe that the toughest period is over - the next 3 years will be a good period for BA. However, all the optimism associated with future financial results is already priced in, so it is better to postpone buying Boeing and wait for more favorable prices. Rating is HOLD.

Capacities are now limited but have a great potential when the supply chain stabilizes and new models will be released

Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) are the key players in the commercial aviation market. Small competitors like Embraer (ERJ) or Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF), as well as local manufacturers (for example, Chinese Comac) are not yet able to compete with the two major companies in the sector, both due to low costs and high airlines standards.

Although Boeing has long been losing out to its European rival in terms of supply volume, we do not believe the company is likely to continue losing its market share. Boeing received a lot of orders in 2022, fueled by increased production and the regulatory approval for flight of MAX and 787 models.

The situation with supplies across the sector is still tense - in the previous article we reported on the shortage of aircraft engines. In 2023, the supply volume will also remain below pre-pandemic levels, despite record demand and airlines' initiatives on increasing their fleets. Nevertheless, IATA forecasts are more optimistic and state that 2019 supply levels could be reached as early as this year.

Our revenue forecast for Commercial Airplanes division is based on the following assumptions:

The situation with the shortage of GE and Safran engines will stabilize in Q3 and Q4 2023. As a result, in Q4 Boeing will manage to increase production of 737 (up to 37 units per month) and 787 (up to 5 units per month) models.

As the regulatory has approved 787 model for flight, the supply volume will increase significantly. We expect total number of deliveries to reach 76 pcs. per year in 2023 and 97 pcs. per year by 2025.

138 737-MAX model aircraft destined for the Chinese market will be delivered to customers in 2023-2024 as Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed, the regulatory approval for flight has been received, and, in January 8-MAX had its first flight since 2019 .

777X-9 model is to be certified in mid-2025, by then the industry will no longer have problems with logistics, first orders are likely to be delivered as early as the second half of the year. We expect total sales of 777 model to be 50 pcs. in 2025.

Boeing's historical discount to the current price list will decrease from the current level of ~60% to 55% by contracting the backlog and updating new contracts prices.

Thus, we expect Boeing commercial aircraft segment revenue to be $36 145 million (+39.7% YoY) in 2023, $45 881 million (+26.9% YoY) in 2024 and $53 987 million (+17.7% YoY) in 2025.

Book margin expansion

2022 was also not a good year for Boeing in terms of profit margin - the company incurred significant losses in the defense segment, and gross margin on the main production line remain low due to abnormal costs caused by low production rates.

The industry along with other sectors is still suffering from labor shortages, forcing employers to increase wages for employees.

Nevertheless, as early as next year, we expect Boeing's profit margin to improve significantly: management has given a single-digit forecast for the defense segment. Although its profit margin will increase significantly, it is likely to remain below historical values, and we expect it to return to these levels only by the end of 2024 as the contract portfolio is fully updated.

We believe the Cash Flow Statement is now a more representative report in comparison to the Income Statement: current aircraft sales are not considered at the actual cost of production, but at the increased costs due to the 2020-2021 production shutdown. As Boeing's production rate increases, as well as in-progress work declines, profit margin will return to normal, even with Boeing's continued policy of selling aircraft at a huge discount to major customers.

At the end of the quarter, we revised the pace of Boeing's gross margin normalization to reflect the persistent abnormal costs impact, but we maintain our view on complete margin recovery by the end of 2024.

Thus, we have revised our 2023 EBITDA forecast from $7 489 million to $4 622 million and our 2024 EBITDA forecast from $10 877 million (+45% YoY) to $10 404 million (+124% YoY). 2025 forecast remains unchanged.

Free cash flow continuous generation

As mentioned above, the Cash Flow Statement is Boeing's most telling report - despite low EBITDA margin, the company continues to make money through inventory releases, prepayments, and recognition of losses in Forward Loss item.

By 2025, the management is aiming for free cash flow of ~$10 billion, which is in line with our expectations. We use the following assumptions in our 2023-2025 FCF forecast:

Boeing's net income will increase to $7.4 billion by 2023 - operating profit margin will return to 10.4% by then, just below 2018-2019 levels due to persistent high wages across the sector as well as long contract revenue recognition timelines. Interest expense on debt service will be at $2.5 billion - $1.8 billion due to the repayment of $14.4 billion in bond debt. Given Boeing's high expected FCF, we believe the company will not need to raise additional new debt.

Capital expenditures will remain modest - Boeing still has a large amount of spare capacity, and we expect a total capex of ~$5 billion in 2023-2025.

Forward-loss of $4 billion will be fully written off in 2023-2024.

The investment in the pension program will total $1.1 billion per year.

In 2023- 2025, a total of $3 billion will be received in prepayments ( less recognized earnings).

Boeing has scheduled bond debt payments of $5 billion each in 2023-2024 and $4.3 billion in 2025. We believe the company will have no trouble paying off the loan, but payments to shareholders are likely to be postponed until 2024-2025.

Valuation

Our Boeing stock valuation is based on 13% discounted EV/EBITDA 2025 and FCF Yield 2025 method. The fair value price of the stock is $194. Rating is HOLD. Prices depicted below are not discounted by 13%.

Conclusion

Boeing is still dealing with supply chain disruptions and the regulatory actions, but it has already overcome the major hurdles. 2023-2025 will be a good time for the company to get its business back on track - to fix its supply chains, sell off inventory, update its contract list, and to deal with deleveraging.

The free cash flow of 2023-2025 will be of help for Boeing, but we think that all the optimism associated with improvements is already priced in. There is a slight downside, so we would look at BA on pullbacks rather than at current prices.

To manage the position, we suggest keeping an eye on Boeing and Airbus financials, news about new commercial orders and industry research (e.g., IATA and FAA).