Outlook For Archer-Daniels-Midland As Inflation Slows

Feb. 28, 2023 5:13 AM ETArcher-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)1 Comment
Geoff Considine
Summary

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland has performed extremely well in recent years.
  • Inflation and rotation to favor value stocks have boosted ADM.
  • The prevailing view is that earnings will decline over the next several years.
  • The Wall Street consensus outlook continues to be favorable.
  • The market-implied outlook (calculated from options prices) is bullish into early 2024, with moderate volatility.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

wellesenterprises

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) has soared in recent years as inflation has driven up commodity prices, although the shares have returned -12% so far in 2023. Even with the declines for the YTD, ADM has returned a total of 9.6% over

price history

5-Year price history and basic statistics for ADM (Seeking Alpha)

price vs. bond yields

ADM daily closing price vs. 10-Year Treasury yield over the past 5 years (Geoff Considine using historical prices from Yahoo! Finance)

earnings history

Trailing (4 years) and estimated future quarterly EPS for ADM. Green (red) values are amounts by which EPS beat (missed) the consensus expected value (ETrade)

Previous article

Previous post on ADM and subsequent performance vs. the S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

consensus outlook

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for ADM (Seeking Alpha)

market-implied outlook

Market-implied price return probabilities for ADM for the 3.6-month period from now until June 16, 2023 (Author's calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

market-implied outlook

Market-implied price return probabilities for ADM for the 3.6-month period from now until June 16, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Author's calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

market-implied outlook

Market-implied price return probabilities for ADM for the 10.8-month period from now until January 19, 2024. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Author's calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

This article was written by

Geoff Considine
Geoff has worked in quantitative finance for more than twenty years. Before entering finance, Geoff was a research scientist for NASA. Geoff holds a PhD in Atmospheric Science from the University of Colorado - Boulder and a BS in Physics from Georgia Tech. Neither Geoff Considine nor Quantext (Geoff's company) are investment advisors. Nothing in any commentary here on Seeking Alpha or elsewhere shall be regarded as advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ADM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

