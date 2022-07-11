Chip Somodevilla

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) stock has continued to give back its gains from its November 2022 highs, down nearly 25% at yesterday's close in price-performance terms.

Does it make sense? We believe so. We cautioned investors that growth could continue to slow since our first Sell rating in August 2022, as the hype over record oil and gas prices peaked.

Accordingly, natural gas futures (NG1:COM) have collapsed nearly 80% from their August highs toward their recent lows. Even WTI crude oil futures (CL1:COM) have remained in a consolidation zone as market operators parse the tailwind from China's reopening and the headwind from a more hawkish Fed.

However, it remains well below its March 2022 highs, down nearly 45%. Russia has also survived the sanctions placed by the G7 and the EU. Bloomberg reported that "Russian seaborne crude exports remain close to the highest levels seen since the country's invasion of Ukraine."

Bolstered by the support from Asia, underpinned by India and China, Russia's discounted crude could have placed more pressure on the oil futures benchmark. As such, we believe that the hype in the energy market has played out accordingly and normalized.

Investors who chased those highs have likely suffered as they played into the financial media's headlines, such as when Bloomberg highlighted in July 2022: "Europe's natural gas crisis is worse than it looks. Markets now see shortages and sky-high prices lasting until 2024." Yeah, right.

Despite that, OXY stock has remained well-supported. It still posted a 1Y total return of 53.4% at yesterday's close, outperforming the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) -6% 1Y total return by a mile.

However, keen investors should know that relying on past returns to make forward-looking presumptions is a fool's errand. If investors had done that, they would have walked away with OXY posting a 10Y total return CAGR of just 0.9%.

With that in mind, investors should think less about what Occidental reported yesterday (February 27) for its FQ4'22 and FY22 earnings release. Instead, knowing the market is a forward-discounting machine, it's more important to consider the prognosis for Occidental moving forward.

Occidental's FQ4 earnings release likely disappointed investors as it posted a double miss on already downgraded Wall Street estimates.

Accordingly, its adjusted EPS of $1.61 was 12% below the consensus estimates of $1.83. Also, relative to the previous November 2022 estimates of $2.16 (missed by 25.5%), it demonstrates that oil industry analysts were caught on the energy market hopium.

Wall Street analysts were overly optimistic in H2'22 as they continued to mark up their earnings estimates for oil and gas companies.

S&P 500 integrated oil and gas industry net earnings revisions % (Yardeni Research)

However, these analysts have finally awakened from their dreams as they accelerated their downward earnings estimates revisions through last week.

Occidental's average production guidance for 2023 suggests that the focus remains on capital return.

The company guided to an FY23 average production of 1.15B to 1.21B boe/day, below FQ4's 1.23B boe/day.

However, with oil and natural gas prices continuing to come under pressure, investors should be prepared for an extended normalization phase.

Despite that, management is committed to its share repurchase framework as it unleashed another $3B repurchase authorization after fully consummating its previous $3B program.

It new program represents about 5.6% of its current market cap, adding to the 38% dividend increase that raised its forward yield to about 1.22%. However, it's still well below its industry average of 4.7%. However, considering its $3B share buyback program, we believe its capital return framework still seems relatively attractive.

Despite that, OXY's price action is likely at a critical juncture as investors assess whether an uptrend continuation is still possible. Also, will Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett be encouraged to return to the fray and lift buying sentiments further?

Barron's estimate suggests Buffett paid "in the mid to high 50s for the vast bulk of the stake." Berkshire owns about 21.4% of Occidental, based on the latest filings.

However, in his recent annual letter, he didn't reveal much about his thinking behind Berkshire's Occidental stake. As such, investors must be willing to take their chances if they believe the significant dip in OXY is attractive to the oracle.

OXY price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

From our perspective, OXY has been in a consolidation phase since forming its highs in June 2022.

However, it looks more like a distribution phase for market operators to take profit progressively rather than an accumulation opportunity.

As such, we assessed that the critical test for OXY would be whether it could hold above the $50 level.

If it could hold that level robustly and form a bullish reversal, it should augur well for investors betting that the normalization phase is transitory.

However, a break below that support could open up a further move downward, which isn't our thesis for now, as the energy market tailwinds seem to remain intact.

But, we encourage investors to be patient and think like Buffett, as he didn't chase those highs.

Rating: Hold (Reiterated).