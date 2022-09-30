Nastco

Introduction

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that specializes in the tracking of global data sets powered by a large constellation of nanosatellites. Main services offered to customers are maritime and aviation tracking as well as advance earth intelligence, which is used by customers to gain insights into matters such as environmental issues and weather forecasting. Data provided by Spire Global is used by both private companies and government agencies such as National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOOA).

Investment thesis

To put it shortly, Spire Global is a high-growth company which operates in the growing space-based data and analytics sector. They own a fleet of 100+ satellites around planet Earth and as such are well positioned to be one of the top players in this industry. They have a very scalable business model and have already demonstrated the ability to continuously grow their annual recurring revenue at a very high rate by landing long-term contracts with both private companies and multiple government agencies.

Now let's dig a little deeper into their business model, and why I believe that long-term it can be a winner. First of all, it's no secret that data has always been a crucial factor in decision making for any organization, however recent advances in areas such as communications, computing, automation and artificial intelligence have enabled us to use this data more efficiently and more rapidly. Due to Spire Global's large constellation of satellites, they are able to gather data and deliver it to customers in almost real-time from almost anywhere on the planet. The advantage can be seen for example in maritime AIS (Automatic Identification System) tracking, where satellites are the only means capable of receiving AIS data from vessels traveling on the open sea due to the range limitations of land based receiving stations.

Secondly, Spire Global is focused on providing this data and analytics based on a service model, focusing on long-term deals with key customers. This model leads to more stable and predictable revenue streams. This is also why in this article we will mostly be looking into annual recurring revenue, as it gives a better view on the growth trajectory of the company by leaving out the short-term or one-time revenue streams. A service-based business model also has the potential for excellent margin growth since the same (or similar) product can be sold to multiple customers. Therefore, Spire Global is well-placed to capitalize on the data gathered by their constellation of satellites.

As already mentioned previously, one of the most interesting indicators of growth for Spire Global is annually recurring revenue since it allows us to look at how much money the company is expected to receive from long-term contracts. As we can see from the chart below, Spire Global has done an excellent job of continuously growing their revenue stream.

Spire Global - Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit Presentation

The problem

As we can see above, the business is growing tremendously well for Spire Global. They are gaining new customers and increasing annually recurring revenue at a fast pace. However, they have not yet managed to turn that revenue into earnings or cash flow, and quite frankly their cash position is less than ideal.

Annual financials in millions of USD (tikr.com)

Spire has posted negative operating income as well as negative cash flow from operations through its history. For the first 9 months of 2022, Spire had a negative operating income of $52.78 million ($9 million worse than in the first 9 months of 2021) and a negative cash flow from operations of $42.70 million. ($2.70 million worse than in the first 9 months of 2021)

The company has managed to improve their margins, and it is fair to expect that the situation regarding profitability will get better as their revenue keeps rising faster than their costs. The management themselves mentioned during the Q3 2022 conference call that their objective is to achieve positive free cash flow in 16 to 22 months, meaning somewhere towards the midpoint of 2024.

As of September 30, 2022, Spire had a total of $81.8 million of cash at hand, consisting of $59.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, and $22.4 million of marketable securities. Cash used in operating activities has remained relatively stable at just under $5 million per month for the years 2021 and 2022, which gives them around 16 months (from September 30, 2022) until they have exhausted their current cash balances. This is without taking into consideration any necessary investments into their own company or increased interest expenses.

The bottom line is that Spire Global must reach positive cash flow before their cash runs out, and they are cutting it close. This is especially worrying since there are multiple potential macroeconomic headwinds, such as persistent inflation and a potential recession, which could slow down their progress in 2023.

Access to cash

Spire has already almost doubled their long-term debt in 2023. (from $51.1 million at the end of 2022 to $97.0 million at the end of Q2 2023). As a non-profitable company with a market cap of just over $142 million at the time of writing, I do not believe that Spire can take on much more debt at today's interest rates without serious consequences.

Shares are also trading at a historically low level, which means that a share issuance would be highly dilutive to current owners and would also immediately turn Spire Global into a penny stock.

Management has insisted that they are happy with the current balance sheet. However, it doesn't appear that they have much choice as the company is already highly leveraged and share issuance is not a viable option at these levels.

Summary

Spire is an intriguing company with a solid business model which has already proven to be capable of significant growth. But financially the company is racing against the clock: they have to find a way to generate positive cash flow before their current cash reserves run out sometime in 2024.

The future of Spire Global will be largely decided by their ability to reach profitability and positive operating cash flow during the next two years. As such, Spire Global remains a speculative investment that is only suitable for those with a very high risk tolerance.