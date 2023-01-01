IWN: Low Growth Is Not Necessarily Value

Agnostic Investing profile picture
Agnostic Investing
93 Followers

Summary

  • Systematic value investing is the idea that fundamentally cheap stocks tend to outperform expensive stocks over the long term on average.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF tracks the Russell 2000 Value Index and offers a simple, transparent, and cheap implementation of the value premium for US small caps.
  • Unfortunately, the index equates "value" with "low sales growth" and therefore contradicts with well-known results of the academic and practitioner literature on the value factor.
  • Despite decent performance since inception in 2000 and over the last years, IWN is therefore not my preferred value instrument.

Business And Finance Concept Of A Bull Market Trend High Quality

Darren415

After writing a rather long article about QVAL and (systematic) value investing in general, this one examines the next ETF of my peer-group: the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

For a more comprehensive overview on systematic value investing, I

chart

Own illustration of data from Kenneth French's website and market data. (Tuck School of Business and Microsoft Excel Stock API)

chart

Own illustration of data from Kenneth French's website and market data. Value-peers are QVAL, VLUE, VTV, VBR, IVE, IWD, DFFVX, and IUSV. (Tuck School of Business and Microsoft Excel Stock API)

table

Tuck School of Business and Microsoft Excel Stock API

This article was written by

Agnostic Investing profile picture
Agnostic Investing
93 Followers
AgnosticInvesting.com is my playground to test and share ideas!My name is Sven and I am currently working as an equity portfolio manager for a medium-sized insurance company in Stuttgart, Germany.All opinions are solely my own and do not reflect the views of any organisations I am associated with.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This content is for educational and informational purposes only and no substitute for professional or financial advice. The use of any information on this website is solely on your own risk and I do not take responsibility or liability for any damages that may occur. The views expressed in this article are solely my own and do not necessarily reflect the views of any organisation I am associated with.
Given that I am based in Germany, I have no access to the mentioned securities for regulatory reasons. However, I do have beneficial long-positions in comparable securities.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.