Inditex: Zara Has A High-Quality Business Model, Trading At A Discount

M Value Investing Research profile picture
M Value Investing Research
209 Followers

Summary

  • I cover Zara, one of Inditex's companies, and it's a high-quality business model.
  • Inditex is trading at a discount through Discounted Cash Flow analysis.
  • Zara has downsides if fashion trends remain stagnant and they are late comers to the ecommerce scene.
Zara

tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCPK:IDEXF), also known as Inditex, is a Spanish multinational clothing company. One of its largest and fastest growing companies is Zara. I believe Zara has a very high-quality business model and its parent company

This article was written by

M Value Investing Research profile picture
M Value Investing Research
209 Followers
The author is a full-time mechanical engineer and part-time MBA student. He uses academic taught valuation methods to determine if businesses are undervalued.  His favorite stock picks are those high in growth and exhibit innovation, but trade at low valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IDEXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: References:

John Gallaugher. (2022). Information Systems: A Manager's Guide to Harnessing Technology. Boston, MA: FlatWorld

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.