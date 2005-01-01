Advantest: Cheaper And Superior To Teradyne

Feb. 28, 2023 6:41 AM ETAdvantest Corporation (ADTTF), ATEYYTER
Karreta Advisors profile picture
Karreta Advisors
1.29K Followers

Summary

  • Advantest has significantly outperformed key peer Teradyne over the last 5 years, by increasing market share and boosting its earnings trajectory.
  • Current market conditions are difficult, but the positive secular growth theme in semiconductor testers remains intact.
  • With Advantest trading at notable discounts to Teradyne, we rate the shares as a buy.

Silicon wafer with chips in UV lighting. Neon. Ultraviolet Lithography.

Anatoly Morozov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Advantest (OTCPK:ATEYY) has made giant strides in the semiconductor tester market to significantly outperform Teradyne over the last 5 years. Current market conditions are difficult due to inventory adjustments, but the secular growth theme

Key financials with consensus forecasts

Key financials with consensus forecasts (Refinitiv, Company)

Chart
Data by YCharts

5-year CAGR performance

5-year CAGR performance (Companies)

5-year change in margin and returns

5-year change in margin and returns (Companies)

Consensus forecast outlook for Teradyne

Consensus forecast outlook for Teradyne (Company, Refinitiv)

This article was written by

Karreta Advisors profile picture
Karreta Advisors
1.29K Followers
We are an independent research house. We look at global stocks, favoring those with sustainable growth and recognized or emerging as a high quality franchise at suitable valuations. We primarily serve institutional investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.