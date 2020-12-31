Alexander's, Inc.: Increasing Profits Do Not Always Lead To Stock Growth

Feb. 28, 2023 6:51 AM ETAlexander's, Inc. (ALX)
Pratik Shinde profile picture
Pratik Shinde
10 Followers

Summary

  • Alexander's, Inc. is a REIT managing six properties in the New York City Metropolitan Area, one of which is home to Bloomberg L.P.
  • A double usual debt/EBITDA of 10.7 raises red flags for the company and threatens its credit ratings.
  • I rate it a Sell due to its declining cash flow, which is one of the most important factors of any REIT.

The Big Apple - Manhattan - New York City

GCShutter/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Alexander's Inc. (NYSE:ALX) is a real estate investment trust ('REIT') with six properties in the New York City Metropolitan Area. ALX has leased its properties to high-end retailers and office tenants, one of which is Bloomberg L.P. The

Comparable Bar Chart

FFO Surprise & Earnings by Quarter (Seeking Alpha)

Line Chart

Growth of $100 if Invested in Alx, S&P500, NAREIT (Author)

Table with Valuation Numbers

Intrinsic Stock Valuation (Author)

This article was written by

Pratik Shinde profile picture
Pratik Shinde
10 Followers
An active investor in the markets utilizing technical, fundamental analysis to establish trading positions. Academically a MS Finance student with prior experience in real estate valuation advisory services. Associated with Modern Income Investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.