Anglo American: Focusing On Improved Operational Performance In 2023

Feb. 28, 2023 6:56 AM ETAnglo American plc (AAUKF)ANFGF
Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.58K Followers

Summary

  • Anglo American commissioned the Quellaveco copper mining project in Peru to boost production amid a lackluster performance in 2022.
  • AAUKF’s commitment over the next decade has been to balance its investments to drive margin and improve volume growth by more than 35%.
  • Anglo announced a lower dividend of $0.9 billion, down 57.14% (YoY) equal to $0.74 against $1.18 paid in 2021.
  • Anglo is following in the footsteps of ICL Group in the mining of polyhalite fertilizer.

Material photo of copper ore

SAND555

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) has declined 28.70% (YoY) and is currently trading 37.8% below the 52-week high of $55.61. The company built its momentum in 2022 with its focus on stabilizing operations and improving performance. It also set its commitment to attaining a carbon-neutral mining

Declining copper prices

Macrotrends

This article was written by

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.58K Followers
I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.