Summary

  • Vizsla Silver kept intersecting thick, high-grade veins in the recently consolidated Panuco mining district in Mexico.
  • The next mineral resource update is scheduled for late 2023, to be followed by a PEA in early 2024. These technical studies may establish Panuco as a tier-1 silver project.
  • This article examines Vizsla Silver's business strategy and evaluates its risk-reward profile for long-term resource investors.
Copper Canyon, Barrancas del cobre, Mexico

Arturo Peña Romano Medina

Investing in exploration-stage mining projects is commonly considered highly speculative, yet this oversimplification overlooks the potential for those who adhere to value investing principles as has been discussed in Seeking Alpha interviews from 2021 and

he consolidated the Panuco project, wholly owned by Vizsla Silver Corp

Fig. 1. The consolidated the Panuco project, wholly owned by Vizsla Silver Corp (Vizsla Silver)

The Panuco mining district of Vizsla Silver, shown with interpreted veins and mineral resource areas

Fig. 2. The Panuco mining district of Vizsla Silver, shown with interpreted veins and mineral resource areas (Vizsla Silver)

Indicated and inferred mineral resource of the Panuco District, with a 150 g/t AgEq cut-off

Table 1. Indicated and inferred mineral resource of the Panuco District effective as of January 12, 2023, with a 150 g/t AgEq cut-off (Vizsla Silver)

The Panuco project at various cut-off grades, in comparison with other silver projects in terms of mineral resource and grade

Fig. 3. The Panuco project at various cut-off grades, in comparison with other silver projects in terms of mineral resource and grade (Vizsla Silver)

The exploration matrix of the Panuco project, from the identified target stage to resource drilling stage

Fig. 4. The exploration matrix of the Panuco project, from the identified target stage to resource drilling stage (Vizsla Silver)

Mineral resource estimates for the Panuco project, reported by Vizsla Silver or estimated by the author

Fig. 5. Mineral resource estimates for the Panuco project, reported by Vizsla Silver or estimated by the author (compiled by Laurentian Research based on data released by Vizsla Silver)

Stock chart of Vizsla Silver in comparison with silver price, both in Canadian dollars, shown with the dates of private placements and mineral resource estimate releases

Fig. 6. Stock chart of Vizsla Silver in comparison with silver price, both in Canadian dollars, shown with the dates of private placements (or PP) and mineral resource estimate releases (or MRE) (modified from Barchart and Seeking Alpha)

A comparison of EV/MRE ratios of Vizsla Silver with peer silver explorers and producers, shown with the average grade of the measured, indicated and inferred resource

Fig. 7. A comparison of EV/MRE ratios of Vizsla Silver with peer silver explorers and producers, shown with the average grade of the measured, indicated and inferred resource (modified from Vizsla Silver)

