Taiwan Semiconductor: Like Nvidia Without The Steep Price Tag

Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
7.89K Followers

Summary

  • Last week, we saw NVIDIA stock rally after a slight earnings beat and an earnings call full of AI mentions.
  • There is, in fact, a lot of potential for NVDA to make money off AI, as it supplies chips used in the data centers that host AI applications.
  • However, NVIDIA stock is extremely expensive. It's not hard to imagine a very steep selloff if one of Microsoft's AI beta tests yields poor results.
  • By contrast, we have Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, which makes money building chips for NVIDIA, while being far cheaper.
  • For value investors, Taiwan Semiconductor is a much better bet than NVDA.

engineer holds microchip

engineer holds microchip

PonyWang/E+ via Getty Images

Last week, NVIDIA (NVDA) was the talk of the town. The stock surged 15% after a slight earnings beat, which saw revenue come in a little bit better than expected, and earnings

NVIDIA DCF with 20% CAGR growth assumption

NVIDIA DCF with 20% CAGR growth assumption (the author)

This article was written by

Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
7.89K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.