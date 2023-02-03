engineer holds microchip PonyWang/E+ via Getty Images

Last week, NVIDIA (NVDA) was the talk of the town. The stock surged 15% after a slight earnings beat, which saw revenue come in a little bit better than expected, and earnings about 10% better. The stock was up 7% after hours as the numbers rolled in; later, on the earnings call, it started breaching double digit territory.

Most likely, it was Jensen Huang's comments on NVDA's earnings call that contributed to the eventual 15% one-day rally. On the call, Huang used the term 'AI' 74 times, more than any other CEO in an earnings season full of AI name dropping. Obviously, this impressed investors. The past few months have seen a lot of hype over AI, as ChatGPT reached 100 million users faster than any other app in history. Microsoft's (MSFT) launch of AI powered Bing led to appreciation in that company's stock a few weeks before NVIDIA started flying.

It is definitely true that NVIDIA can benefit from AI. While the company's most recent quarter saw large declines in revenue and earnings, and guidance for more declines next quarter, the AI opportunity is there. AI apps rely on NVIDIA's A100 chip to do large numbers of calculations quickly; CNBC reports that NVIDIA has 95% of the market for this type of chip. So, if AI keeps growing, then NVIDIA will make money selling chips to AI data centers.

With that being said, NVDA is a very expensive stock. According to Seeking Alpha Quant, it trades at 133 times GAAP earnings and 21.5 times sales. That's pricey even by the standards of tech stocks, which as a group have very high multiples. If you're a value investor, buying a stock like this is a no-go. It would take a lot of growth for NVDA to be worth what it trades for, and disciplined value investors try to avoid assuming growth.

It's here that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) enters the conversation. TSM is the manufacturer of NVIDIA's chips. It gets a cut of whatever NVIDIA makes, and on top of that, it's actually fairly inexpensive. According to Seeking Alpha Quant, TSM trades at a mere 13.4 times earnings-a tiny fraction of NVDA's multiple. This stock appears to be a way to get in on the NVIDIA AI action without paying a very high price. In this article, I will take a deep dive on TSM and make the case that it's a good NVIDIA alternative for value investors who don't like overpaying.

TSM Vs. NVIDIA - Valuation

If you look at TSM and NVIDIA's valuation multiples side by side, you can easily tell that the former is cheaper.

I covered these briefly above, but to expand on these a little, here's a table with larger lists of multiples from Seeking Alpha Quant:

TSM valuation (Seeking Alpha Quant) NVDA valuation (Seeking Alpha Quant) Click to enlarge

Based on these multiples, there's no question: TSM is a much cheaper stock than NVDA. Now you might be thinking something along the lines of "well sure, but sometimes cheap is cheap for a reason." That is sometimes the case, yes, but TSM is not only cheaper than NVIDIA, it's also more profitable and growing faster. In its most recent quarter, NVIDIA's revenue declined 21%, it guided for another decline in Q1. TSM, on the other hand, grew its revenue 43%, and guided for modest, positive growth in 2023. Likewise with profits: NVDA has a 16.2% net income margin, while TSM has a 42.5% net margin. So TSM appears to be cheaper than NVDA while having better growth and profits.

I've found that, in order for NVDA to be worth its current stock price, it requires a lot of growth for a long period of time. Recently, I read that a UBS analyst raised his NVDA target to $350, on the basis of 20% CAGR growth. No doubt, the stock would be worth that much if the company could grow its cash flows at that rate for decades. However, I recently did a DCF model using Seeking Alpha quant's ttm FCF per share for NVDA ($1.53), assuming only five years of 20% growth, and 5% growth thereafter, with a 7% discount rate. The stock only has a $154 fair value under those assumptions.

NVIDIA DCF with 20% CAGR growth assumption (the author)

Now, of course, a company can compound earnings at 20% for longer than 5 years. If AI delivers what people think it will, then maybe NVDA will get back to positive earnings growth, and compound at 20% for over a decade. The most risk tolerant among us may be OK with making such a bet, but for value investors like myself, this very much looks like betting on a best-case scenario. It's a very different story for TSM. With a 13.8 P/E ratio, this company has some room for its earnings growth to slow down. It can take a year or two of tepid growth and still be worth it. That's not so much the case with NVDA.

Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is Still Growing

One of the most interesting points about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is that it had positive revenue and earnings growth in its most recent quarter. This is unique because not many semi companies had positive growth in the same period. Intel (INTC), Micron (MU) and yes, NVIDIA, all shrank in their most recent quarters. How is TSMC doing so much better?

It has to do with the business model. Taiwan Semiconductor isn't a company that "designs" chips for some specific purpose. Rather, it manufactures chips for a variety of different manufacturers. Its clients include pretty much all of the major chip companies as well as hardware manufacturers that design their own chips, like Apple (AAPL). If you look at a list of TSM's customers, it's a who's who of the semiconductor industry. There's not a single segment of the chip industry that TSM isn't a part of. When NVIDIA announced its newest gaming chip, it immediately tapped TSMC to build it. So, TSMC gets a piece of NVIDIA's gaming chip business. However, unlike NVIDIA, TSMC has contracts with other parts of the industry too. So, its operations are more diversified, and it can grow even if most parts of the chip industry are experiencing weakness.

One obvious asset that TSM has, that many chip companies don't, is Apple's business. Apple's sales tend to be pretty consistent (last quarter was an exception). If this long term trend continues, then TSMC can bring in remarkably consistent revenue even if RAM prices collapse, AI chatbots go nowhere and gaming goes through a 1983-style crash.

Risks and Challenges

As we've seen so far, TSM is a pretty cheap stock with strong growth and solid profitability, that gets a piece of the AI action. It could serve as a good NVDA alternative for a value investor who just can't stomach that company's staggering valuation. Nevertheless, there are many risks and challenges to watch out for here:

Political overhang. Anything involving Taiwan or China has a lot of political overhang. The U.S. and China disagree on the status of Taiwan, the former is now sending troops to Taiwan for training, the latter is still saying it reserves the right to use force to achieve unification. If this situation escalates to an actual war, it's hard not to imagine TSMC getting caught in the middle. It probably wouldn't get delisted, like some think mainland Chinese stocks will be, because Taiwan is America's ally. However, its shipments could get disrupted, which would cause revenue to decline. With that being said, it's hard to imagine any tech company, U.S. or Chinese, that wouldn't take a huge hit in this scenario, so TSMC isn't very different from other tech stocks when it comes to this particular risk factor.

A slowdown in the entire tech sector. As explained previously, TSMC is in a good position because it manufactures chips for many different parts of the tech sector. A slowdown in one sub-segment won't hurt it much. However, a slowdown in the entire tech sector could hurt the company's growth. Basically all of the big U.S. tech companies posted either slow or negative revenue growth last quarter. This is TSMC's customer base, so continued weakness here could spill over into the company's own fundamentals.

These are fairly serious risks. The political overhang will probably be with us for a long time, as China is a rising power and historically, rising powers have tended to clash with the incumbents. The tech sector slowdown could eventually reverse if the Fed is able to pivot this year or if some other factor ramps up growth. I'd say that long term investors will eventually overcome that particular risk over a five or ten-year holding period.

For this reason, I think that TSMC is a pretty good value at today's prices. It's cheap, it's growing, it's doing better than its peers. This company looks like a winner. Nothing is ever a sure thing, but TSM stock has many characteristics of a good investment. I'm long, and I'm looking to add more on any future dips.