I've written quite a few articles on residential REITs recently. The reason is simple, they represent about a third of my overall REIT portfolio and I believe that now is the time to invest in some of them, if you haven't already.

Most quality apartment REITs are well positioned to face the economic uncertainty ahead of us as they have low leverage, expect to be able to increase their rents if inflation persists and don't expect vacancies to climb much higher, because after-all people need to live somewhere and most that rent out of necessity don't really have a plausible alternative. These characteristics combined with the fact that some of them can be purchased below their net asset value at implied cap rates above 5%, make residential REITs very appealing.

Moreover, as I demonstrated in my article on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA), I believe that even if we end up having a prolonged period of time with high inflation and high interest rates (4-5%), residential REITs will do just fine. In fact, if you do the math you'll see that at the end of 2021 MAA was trading at an implied cap rate of 3.5% (compared to 5.5% now). If you recall my sensitivity table from the MAA article you'll see that in terms of the spread that the company earns between rents and interest rates, the company is a significantly better buy now than it was in 2021, even if you expect interest rates to stay 4% forever. So with that said, let's have at another solid REIT - Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) to see if it fulfils our usual criteria for a BUY.

Overview

The REIT owns and operates a portfolio of over 250 mostly sub-urban (85%) communities with 62,000 units located exclusively on the West Coast in Southern California (42%), the Bay Area (40%) and Seattle (18%). Their portfolio currently has a 96% occupancy.

Essex Investor Presentation

The exposure to California is what has made the REIT somewhat less desirable, especially when compared to peers that focus on the growing Sunbelt region, which led to a significant decline in the stock price, creating a solid opportunity to buy in.

California has indeed seen an outflow of people during and after the pandemic (partly because of its very high taxes), but my guess is that most of the people that moved were higher-income earners, not renters. And since ESS focuses on sub-urban communities with an average rent of $2,547 per month (and median income of $114,000), I'd argue that in the current tough economic environment with high rates, people will continue to rent, simply because higher interest rates have made it increasingly difficult for renters to transition to home ownership. This is reaffirmed by the fact that it is currently 2.3x more expensive to own vs. rent in Essex markets, significantly more expensive than the 20-year U.S. average of 1.1x.

Another thing to keep in mind is that new supply has exploded in the Sunbelt region (as indicated by issued building permits), but remains low in high-barrier legacy markets (California and North-East). This could help balance the market and make legacy markets just as appealing (if not more) than the Sunbelt. With new supply at only 1% of stock, minimal job/population growth is required for Essex markets to remain at parity in the supply-demand equation and it is therefore quite unlikely that we will see significant downward pressure on rents on the West Coast (a real concern in the Sunbelt). With that said, it will likely be difficult for the company to achieve high top-line growth, so I will be conservative in my forecast.

Essex Investor Presentation

Financials

The CEO summarized the company's results as follows:

Essex posted solid results in 2022, exceeding our expectations and continuing our recovery from the severe economic disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic. Strong job growth on the West Coast contributed to our positive results, driving demand in support of one of the largest increases to Core FFO in the Company's history. The West Coast housing markets will soon be fully recovered from debilitating regulations established in the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, setting the stage for results that are more consistent with our long-term track record of outperformance

2022 was indeed a good year for ESS in terms of operational results. Same store revenue increased by 10.5% YoY across the portfolio with the Seattle region growing by as much as 13% YoY. I also want to point out that operating expenses grew significantly less than revenues, resulting a 13.2% YoY NOI increase. As a result core FFO for full-year 2022 reached $14.51 per share, exceeding the high-end of the company's original guidance range.

While same-store metrics remained solid leading to NOI growth, net income dropped by 17% YoY as a result of unrealized losses on marketable securities and a decrease in company's share of technology co-investments. 2022 was a terrible year for all investment, so I don't pay much attention to this and I believe it won't be an issue going forward as the market returns to normal.

Essex Q4 Report

On February 23, Essex announced its 29th consecutive annual dividend increase to $9.24 (+5% YoY). Remember that the safest dividend is the one that just got raised and a 5% increase is pretty solid. At the current stock price ESS yields 4% with a very healthy payout ratio of 63%. While I don't expect the dividend to grow by more 2-3% per year for the next few years, I think it's completely safe.

Essex Investor Presentation

In terms of guidance the managements expects to grow core FFO to $14.75 per share (+2% YoY) based on 4% same store revenue and increased interest expense as it refinances debt due in 2023. This is in line with my expectation that growth will probably slow going forward.

ESS has a BBB+ rated balance sheet with about $5.9 Billion of debt, 95% of which has a fixed interest rates. The company does have significant maturities of debt in 2023 and 2024 of $300 Million and $400 Million, respectively. When they refinance, the interest expense will increase somewhat, but management has already included this in their guidance as a $0.12 reduction in core FFO. The weighted average interest rate stands at 3.3% which is significantly below the 10-yr treasury yield.

Essex Q4 Report

Valuation

The company currently trades at 15.8x FFO which is considerably below its long term average of 20x.

Fast graphs

When compared to peers it also trades at a significant discount in terms of P/FFO. The discount is likely a consequence of their California heavy exposure and I don't think it's justified.

REIT P/FFO implied cap rate ESS 15.8x 5.3% AVB 17.7x 5.3% CPT 17.5x 5.5% MAA 19.6x 5.5% Click to enlarge

With an NOI of $1.1 Billion, the company trades at an implied cap rate of 5.3%, which is fully in line with most residential REITs at the moment.

Based on this ESS seems undervalued and I expect the stock to trade at 19-20x FFO again when things normalize and people realize that California is not going anywhere. With a 2023 FFO forecast of $14.75 and assuming just 2% growth until 2025 I have a PT of $300 per share (+30% from today).

So with that said, what can we reasonably expect from ESS going forward?

4% dividend yield (growing at 2% per year)

2% FFO growth for the next two to three years

7.3% annual return from multiple expansion as the company returns to 19.5x FFO

-> total return of 13.3% per year

Remember how I generate alpha:

start with a thesis why a given industry/sector should outperform stay overweight in those sectors for as long as the thesis is valid look for companies with sound fundamentals that are either undervalued or fairly valued with exceptional growth prospects if a company becomes overvalued, trim the position and rotate into another stock/sector that is still undervalued if a company becomes increasingly undervalued and the thesis is still valid, add to the position generate alpha and repeat

My total return then comes from the dividend yield, EPS growth, and multiple expansion as the valuation normalizes over time. I always target a total return in excess of market returns (>8%) to generate alpha.

What things do I look for when selecting individual stocks to buy?

strong and safe fundamentals good management teams with a track record of caring about shareholders healthy EPS growth well-covered dividend discount relative to peers and/or historical fair multiples other catalysts.

Investor Takeaway

ESS delivered great same store results in 2022 and although growth is expected to slow to 2% going forward, I like the way the company is positioned. The market has punished the stock for its California heavy exposure creating an opportunity to buy the REIT at a very good price. I don't see the West Coast rental market as doom and gloom, particularly because new supply is very low, requiring low job/population growth to keep a balanced market. Moreover with owning now 2.3x more expansive than renting in Essex markets people will continue to rent simply because they have no better alternative.

With that said we have an opportunity to buy the company at undervalued levels compared to its historical averages as well as peers and to generate a 13.3% total annual return. That's a lot higher than other residential REITs I cover and therefore it should come as no surprise that ESS is my favorite US residential REIT to invest in right now. I rate ESS as a "BUY" here at $230 per share with a PT of $300 per share.