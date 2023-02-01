Essex Property Trust: Undervalued With Double Digit Expected Return

Feb. 28, 2023 7:10 AM ETEssex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS)
Summary

  • The market is absolutely hating California exposure right now and as a result, Essex Property Trust has become undervalued.
  • This is despite the fact that the company posted double-digit NOI growth in 2022 and raised its dividend for the 29th consecutive year.
  • I rate ESS stock a BUY and expect no less than a 13% annual return for the next three years.
  • That's solid alpha considering that this is a safe investment. Remember, the safest dividend is the one that just got raised.

Big Sur Bridge California Ocean Road Costline CA-1 Drone Shot

Frederick Thelen/iStock via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

I've written quite a few articles on residential REITs recently. The reason is simple, they represent about a third of my overall REIT portfolio and I believe that now is the time to invest in

This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
485 Followers
Active full-time investor with a real estate private equity background. Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor and none of the content I provide on this website is financial advice. Content is provided for educational purposes only.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ESS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

