While I remain cautious on ETF investing, I follow the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) closely because its movement is a great gauge of overall market sentiment on REITs.
VNQ was on fire through January but has cooled a bit in February.
I think the market is largely trading it wrong with a singular focus on interest rates. Comparing the chart above to that of the 10-year treasury yield reveals a nearly perfect inverse correlation.
VNQ soared in January as treasury yields dropped and then VNQ dropped in February as treasury yields rose.
In the short term, the market is just a voting machine, and if you want to predict the direction of the VNQ, simply predict the direction of the 10-year treasury.
However, for those of us who operate on a longer investment horizon, fundamentals are the factor that matters. The greatest opportunities become available when the market moves disparately from the fundamentals.
The charts above show us how the market is moving, so it behooves us to compare that to the delta in REIT fundamentals. In particular, I want to examine 3 factors:
As a quick review, NAV is calculated by applying a cap rate to net operating income (NOI).
Cap rates usually move in parallel with interest rates, but often with a lag. The reason for this is rather straightforward. When one can only earn 2% on a Treasury they are willing to take on the risk of real estate for a maybe 5% going in NOI yield (a 5% cap rate).
However, if one can get 4% or even 5% returns with government debt, they are going to demand a significantly higher return on the riskier investment. Real estate is not particularly risky, but it is certainly riskier than a government bond.
Thus, cap rates will rise until such a point as they offer a compelling return to investors.
All else equal, a higher cap rate means lower NAV since cap rate is the denominator. Thus, the market is of the belief that when interest rates rise, NAVs will decline. In a vacuum this is true, but NOI is also a major factor here.
Since NAV was last measured, net operating income has risen significantly. The majority of real estate asset classes have increased rental rates alongside occupancy. Recall that office is only 8% of the index, so while its NOI declines are heavily featured in financial media, they actually don’t have that big of an impact on overall REIT NOI. 2022 was a huge year for same store NOI growth and 2023 is off to a good start.
Real estate leasing gravitates toward an equilibrium in which renting is approximately as viable as owning.
Higher interest rates make owning more expensive because mortgage rates move in tandem with interest rates. Thus, for most tenants, owning their own real estate becomes less attractive which means they are willing to pay a higher price to rent. Higher rental rates directly increases NOI for REITs.
The logic is backed up by the data in which NOI has consistently increased during rate hiking cycles and so far this one has not been an exception. So looking back at that NAV equation, we have the following:
Both the numerator and denominator have increased. Cap rates have not really increased yet, but they are very likely to as it becomes increasingly clear to sellers that nobody wants to buy at 3%-5% cap rates.
Over the course of 2023, I believe the increased cap rate will be a larger effect than the increased NOI and I anticipate NAV will drop by about 10%. Some sectors will drop more and others less, but for the overall REIT index, a 10% decline to NAV is my best estimate.
Once again, we are met with offsetting forces. The obvious factor hitting the market over its head is that higher rates increase interest expense. On the flip side, the higher NOI discussed above increases REIT revenues.
Which effect is bigger?
Well, let's look at the data:
Earnings season is more than half over which has allowed a significant portion of REITs to put out 2023 guidance and along with that the Street analysts have updated their 2023 numbers. I have aggregated the consensus analyst data into the following table.
Overall, REIT FFO/share is expected to grow by 6.2% in 2023. Note that this number is equal weighted rather than market cap weighted.
There are 3 reasons that NOI growth is likely to be a bigger factor than increased interest expense.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) epitomizes what is happening with its recent debt offering.
It managed to issue $500 million of 4.75%, 12 year senior notes and $500 million of 5.15%, 30 year senior notes. Its balance sheet is so clean that the risk premium has shrunk. That rate is just fractionally above treasury yields.
Equity REITs work differently than mREITs. As a mortgage REIT loses NAV or book value, it loses its earnings power because they are then working off a smaller base of assets.
An equity REIT doesn’t actually lose any assets when it loses NAV. When cap rates adjust upward thereby likely reducing NAVs in 2023, the REITs will still own the same properties and those properties look like they are going to earn more NOI than they did in 2022.
Thus, changes to NAV don’t really have an impact on FFO, they merely impact the liquidation value of the company or individual assets if they were to be sold.
As of 2/21/23, the mean REIT trades at 84.1% of NAV. The market is already baking in more discount than is likely to happen.
In baking this discount in, I think the market is missing what is happening on the FFO front. Beyond the 6.2% FFO/share growth anticipated in 2023, the long term growth rate of REITs has increased.
There are 2 different things to consider with regard to interest rates.
The pains that just about every sector of the economy are suffering from right now are a result of the rapid change in interest rates rather than the absolute level.
Getting to 5% on the Fed Funds rate has been painful and will likely be painful for the rest of the way there. However, once we are at that level it becomes a very healthy thing for the economy and real estate in particular.
Long term growth rates of REITs are directly related to the absolute level of interest rates. The higher rates are, the higher the long term growth rate. This sounds counterintuitive given the inverse way in which the market trades the VNQ, but there are clear economic forces driving it.
Real estate development fluxes around an equilibrant point. Sometimes developers overshoot causing oversupply and other times they ignore property types that are extremely profitable, but overall the amount of development trends toward the level which is economically viable.
When interest rates are low, a developer may only need a 5% return on cost to make the development worth it. This means they will build until such a point that construction cost is 20X NOI.
Now, with higher interest rates, developers would require a roughly 8% return on cost. Thus, they will develop until such a point that construction cost is about 12X expected NOI.
Higher interest rates substantially diminish the level of new construction. Over time, this results in existing buildings having less competition and being able to charge higher rates.
While REIT tax code requires them to pay out 90% of their taxable income as dividends, there are quite a few deductions REITs get to take to taxable income with the biggest one being depreciation. As a result, taxable income is usually much smaller than cashflows and the average REIT has a dividend payout ratio in the 50s.
That means the average REIT retains nearly half of its cashflow and the efficacy with which this retained cash flow gets reinvested is improved by higher interest rates. Rather than buying new properties at a 5% cap rate, REITs will soon be able to buy them at an 8% cap rate. That improves the baseline level of growth for REITs.
As discussed throughout this article, higher interest rates over time increase the rental rate a given property can charge. REITs often have long contracts so they do not get to reset their rental rates to market right away. As market rental rates have risen in this rate hike cycle, only a portion of leases have been reset to the now higher rate. The rest will reset over the course of the next decade, and this will be a continual boon to same store NOI growth.
The opportunity
If rates continue to rise, the market has made clear that it will continue to sell down the VNQ and the individual REITs along with it. I think this February selloff is creating a great opportunity. The NAV hit that is likely to happen is already more than priced in. We are anticipating a 10% drop in NAV and REITs are already trading 16% below NAV.
Further, a higher absolute rate level is actually good for FFO/share and long term growth rates.
Overall, the net change to REITs is that the lower prices on REIT shares results in a higher going in FFO yield and the long term growth rate is improved. I don’t care about the market potentially selling REITs down a few more percent if rates spike. I am playing the long game and in the long run more growth at an ample going in yield is a winning formula.
Buy the dip.
Opportunistic Market Sale: 20% off for a limited time!
Right now there are abnormally great investment opportunities. With the market crash, some fundamentally strong stocks have gotten outrageously cheap and I want to show you how to take advantage and slingshot out of the dip.
To encourage readers to get in at this time of enhanced opportunity we are offering a limited time 20% discount to Portfolio Income Solutions. Our portfolio is freshly updated and chock full of babies that were thrown out with the market bathwater.
Grab your free trial today while these stocks are still cheap!
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation.
Our Portfolio Income Solutions Marketplace service provides stock picks, extensive analysis and data sheets to help enhance the returns of do-it-yourself investors.
Investment Advisory Services
We now offer a way to directly invest in our Proprietary Investment Portfolio Strategy via REIT Total Return, which replicates our activity in client accounts. Total Return client’s brokerage accounts are automatically invested simultaneously and at the same price when we make a trade in the REIT Total Return Portfolio (also known as 2CHYP).
Learn more about our REIT Total Return Portfolio.
Dane Bowler, along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Ross Bowler, is an investment advisory representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC). As a state registered investment advisor, 2MCAC is a fiduciary to our advisory clients.
Full Disclosure. All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of the specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Important Notes and Disclosure
All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.
The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles.
It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.
Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article.
S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P
2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.
Comments