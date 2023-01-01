Jonathan Kitchen

While I remain cautious on ETF investing, I follow the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) closely because its movement is a great gauge of overall market sentiment on REITs.

VNQ was on fire through January but has cooled a bit in February.

I think the market is largely trading it wrong with a singular focus on interest rates. Comparing the chart above to that of the 10-year treasury yield reveals a nearly perfect inverse correlation.

VNQ soared in January as treasury yields dropped and then VNQ dropped in February as treasury yields rose.

In the short term, the market is just a voting machine, and if you want to predict the direction of the VNQ, simply predict the direction of the 10-year treasury.

However, for those of us who operate on a longer investment horizon, fundamentals are the factor that matters. The greatest opportunities become available when the market moves disparately from the fundamentals.

The charts above show us how the market is moving, so it behooves us to compare that to the delta in REIT fundamentals. In particular, I want to examine 3 factors:

Movement in Net Asset Value (NAV). Change in earnings or Funds from Operations (FFO). Change in forward growth rates.

Net Asset Value

As a quick review, NAV is calculated by applying a cap rate to net operating income (NOI).

2MC

Cap rates usually move in parallel with interest rates, but often with a lag. The reason for this is rather straightforward. When one can only earn 2% on a Treasury they are willing to take on the risk of real estate for a maybe 5% going in NOI yield (a 5% cap rate).

However, if one can get 4% or even 5% returns with government debt, they are going to demand a significantly higher return on the riskier investment. Real estate is not particularly risky, but it is certainly riskier than a government bond.

Thus, cap rates will rise until such a point as they offer a compelling return to investors.

All else equal, a higher cap rate means lower NAV since cap rate is the denominator. Thus, the market is of the belief that when interest rates rise, NAVs will decline. In a vacuum this is true, but NOI is also a major factor here.

Since NAV was last measured, net operating income has risen significantly. The majority of real estate asset classes have increased rental rates alongside occupancy. Recall that office is only 8% of the index, so while its NOI declines are heavily featured in financial media, they actually don’t have that big of an impact on overall REIT NOI. 2022 was a huge year for same store NOI growth and 2023 is off to a good start.

Why NOI tends to rise with interest rates

Real estate leasing gravitates toward an equilibrium in which renting is approximately as viable as owning.

Higher interest rates make owning more expensive because mortgage rates move in tandem with interest rates. Thus, for most tenants, owning their own real estate becomes less attractive which means they are willing to pay a higher price to rent. Higher rental rates directly increases NOI for REITs.

The logic is backed up by the data in which NOI has consistently increased during rate hiking cycles and so far this one has not been an exception. So looking back at that NAV equation, we have the following:

2MC

Both the numerator and denominator have increased. Cap rates have not really increased yet, but they are very likely to as it becomes increasingly clear to sellers that nobody wants to buy at 3%-5% cap rates.

Over the course of 2023, I believe the increased cap rate will be a larger effect than the increased NOI and I anticipate NAV will drop by about 10%. Some sectors will drop more and others less, but for the overall REIT index, a 10% decline to NAV is my best estimate.

Change to FFO

Once again, we are met with offsetting forces. The obvious factor hitting the market over its head is that higher rates increase interest expense. On the flip side, the higher NOI discussed above increases REIT revenues.

Which effect is bigger?

Well, let's look at the data:

Earnings season is more than half over which has allowed a significant portion of REITs to put out 2023 guidance and along with that the Street analysts have updated their 2023 numbers. I have aggregated the consensus analyst data into the following table.

2MC

Overall, REIT FFO/share is expected to grow by 6.2% in 2023. Note that this number is equal weighted rather than market cap weighted.

There are 3 reasons that NOI growth is likely to be a bigger factor than increased interest expense.

Most REIT debt is fixed rate and long term. Only a fraction of it has to be upped to higher interest rates. REITs are fairly low debt right now. Slimmed down debt levels means the higher interest expense is less impactful Reduced risk premiums. Improved REIT balance sheets are resulting in better credit ratings so the spread over treasuries they have to pay is significantly reduced.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) epitomizes what is happening with its recent debt offering.

It managed to issue $500 million of 4.75%, 12 year senior notes and $500 million of 5.15%, 30 year senior notes. Its balance sheet is so clean that the risk premium has shrunk. That rate is just fractionally above treasury yields.

Relationship between NAV and FFO

Equity REITs work differently than mREITs. As a mortgage REIT loses NAV or book value, it loses its earnings power because they are then working off a smaller base of assets.

An equity REIT doesn’t actually lose any assets when it loses NAV. When cap rates adjust upward thereby likely reducing NAVs in 2023, the REITs will still own the same properties and those properties look like they are going to earn more NOI than they did in 2022.

Thus, changes to NAV don’t really have an impact on FFO, they merely impact the liquidation value of the company or individual assets if they were to be sold.

As of 2/21/23, the mean REIT trades at 84.1% of NAV. The market is already baking in more discount than is likely to happen.

In baking this discount in, I think the market is missing what is happening on the FFO front. Beyond the 6.2% FFO/share growth anticipated in 2023, the long term growth rate of REITs has increased.

Long-Term Growth Rate

There are 2 different things to consider with regard to interest rates.

The change in interest rates The level of interest rates

The pains that just about every sector of the economy are suffering from right now are a result of the rapid change in interest rates rather than the absolute level.

Getting to 5% on the Fed Funds rate has been painful and will likely be painful for the rest of the way there. However, once we are at that level it becomes a very healthy thing for the economy and real estate in particular.

Long term growth rates of REITs are directly related to the absolute level of interest rates. The higher rates are, the higher the long term growth rate. This sounds counterintuitive given the inverse way in which the market trades the VNQ, but there are clear economic forces driving it.

Reduced supply

Reinvestment efficacy

Organic growth rates

Real estate development fluxes around an equilibrant point. Sometimes developers overshoot causing oversupply and other times they ignore property types that are extremely profitable, but overall the amount of development trends toward the level which is economically viable.

When interest rates are low, a developer may only need a 5% return on cost to make the development worth it. This means they will build until such a point that construction cost is 20X NOI.

Now, with higher interest rates, developers would require a roughly 8% return on cost. Thus, they will develop until such a point that construction cost is about 12X expected NOI.

Higher interest rates substantially diminish the level of new construction. Over time, this results in existing buildings having less competition and being able to charge higher rates.

Higher Reinvestment efficacy

While REIT tax code requires them to pay out 90% of their taxable income as dividends, there are quite a few deductions REITs get to take to taxable income with the biggest one being depreciation. As a result, taxable income is usually much smaller than cashflows and the average REIT has a dividend payout ratio in the 50s.

That means the average REIT retains nearly half of its cashflow and the efficacy with which this retained cash flow gets reinvested is improved by higher interest rates. Rather than buying new properties at a 5% cap rate, REITs will soon be able to buy them at an 8% cap rate. That improves the baseline level of growth for REITs.

Higher organic growth

As discussed throughout this article, higher interest rates over time increase the rental rate a given property can charge. REITs often have long contracts so they do not get to reset their rental rates to market right away. As market rental rates have risen in this rate hike cycle, only a portion of leases have been reset to the now higher rate. The rest will reset over the course of the next decade, and this will be a continual boon to same store NOI growth.

The opportunity

If rates continue to rise, the market has made clear that it will continue to sell down the VNQ and the individual REITs along with it. I think this February selloff is creating a great opportunity. The NAV hit that is likely to happen is already more than priced in. We are anticipating a 10% drop in NAV and REITs are already trading 16% below NAV.

Further, a higher absolute rate level is actually good for FFO/share and long term growth rates.

Overall, the net change to REITs is that the lower prices on REIT shares results in a higher going in FFO yield and the long term growth rate is improved. I don’t care about the market potentially selling REITs down a few more percent if rates spike. I am playing the long game and in the long run more growth at an ample going in yield is a winning formula.

Buy the dip.