Amazon: Last Chance To Hop On

Business Quant profile picture
Business Quant
24K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon's shares have been on a downward trend ever since its Q4 results announcement.
  • However, now that industry comparables have released their results, Amazon's numbers look rather good.
  • There are multiple reasons to believe why Amazon's shares make for a good buy at current levels.

Exterior view of the Amazon Logistics delivery agency in Velizy-Villacoublay, France

HJBC

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares have been hammered down over 16% in the last 3 weeks alone, ever since it posted mixed Q4 results. Frantic investors are now worried that the e-commerce giant's explosive growth story is now over which may drag the

Revenue growth rates for different cloud vendors

BusinessQuant.com

Amazon's industry comparables

BusinessQuant.com

Amazon's revenue by segment

BusinessQuant.com

Amazon's historic P/S valuation

BusinessQuant.com

This article was written by

Business Quant profile picture
Business Quant
24K Followers
Business Quant is a comprehensive investment research platform. It hosts KPI data, financial data and analytical tools to help you become a better investor. You don’t have to go through boring SEC filings to keep a track of AT&T’s subscriber count, Apple’s revenue from iPhones or Disney’s revenue by region. Our Granular KPI Data tool does that for you and it does so much more. Get an edge over the market, from day one. Watch Business Quant in action here.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.