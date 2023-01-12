Rent the Runway: Plenty Of Good Reasons To Be Bullish

Feb. 28, 2023 8:23 AM ETRent the Runway, Inc. (RENT)
Mohammed Saqib profile picture
Mohammed Saqib
74 Followers

Summary

  • Rent the Runway's rental and resale model positions it well to take share from traditional retailers in the ∼$300 billion U.S. apparel market.
  • The company’s ability to convert existing reserve and resale customers to subscribers while attracting new consumers is key to driving sales through 2025.
  • Rent the Runway's approach to wardrobing through rental and resale resonates more with younger shoppers, which may aid sales momentum for the foreseeable future.
  • I keep a Buy rating on Rent the Runway with an end-of-year price target of $5.6.

Woman unpacking package with new t-shirt at home

urbazon

Thesis

Rent the Runway's (NASDAQ:RENT) increasing subscriber base, robust product breadth and first-mover advantage, with a unique business model that provides consumers access to an unlimited closet, could offer room to expand. The pent-up demand for events after resumption of normal life

RENT's historical sales growth

RENT's historical sales growth (Ycharts.com)

Proprietary Infrastructure To Process Every Garment

Proprietary Infrastructure To Process Every Garment (Company Presentation)

RENT's forward EV to Sales Ratio

RENT's forward EV to Sales Ratio (Ycharts.com)

This article was written by

Mohammed Saqib profile picture
Mohammed Saqib
74 Followers
high-growth/deep-value. trying to beat the market one stock at a time.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RENT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.