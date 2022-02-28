CHENG FENG CHIANG

Intro

The rail industry is a vital component of global transportation networks, providing efficient and cost-effective freight and passenger transport services. The rail industry has a long history, dating back to the early 19th century as some people call it the original tech industry. Though the rail industry may seem boring to some, the industry has seen significant technological advancements in recent years, with the development of high-speed trains, automated train control systems, and advanced safety features.

One such company looking to capitalize on these recent advancements is the Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), a major Canadian freight railway that operates an extensive network of tracks across Canada and the United States and is widely considered one of the largest and most successful rail companies in North America. However, despite these recent technological advancements, the stock is currently trading at a premium valuation, making it expensive to buy.

Overview

The Canadian National Railway Company is a publicly traded company that operates a freight railway system in Canada and the United States. The company's business model is based on providing rail transportation services for a variety of goods, including bulk commodities such as grain, coal, and minerals, as well as consumer goods and manufactured products.

The company operates a network of 20,000 miles of rail track spanning Canada and the United States. The company is responsible for transporting more than 300 million tons of goods throughout North America every year. CNI also offers intermodal services, which involve the transportation of goods in containers that can be easily transferred between different modes of transportation, such as ships, trucks, and trains.

CNI is more than 100 years old as it was formed in 1919 through the merger of four Canadian railway companies: the Canadian Northern Railway, the Intercolonial Railway of Canada, the National Transcontinental Railway and the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway. The newly formed company was created to provide a single, efficient national rail system for Canada, and to help to strengthen the country's economic and political unity. The company has continued to grow and expand and today is one of the largest rail companies in North America.

Performance

Over the past decade, the company has seen steady growth in revenue, with a reported $17.11 billion ('CAD') in sales in the most recent fiscal year, which is a 61% increase over the last decade.

CNI Data by Stock Analysis

The company has developed a track record of free cash growth albeit with steep declines in 2022. However, from 2013 to 2021, CNI saw free cash flow growth over 150%.

CNI Data by Stock Analysis

In addition to growth, CNI has been remarkably profitable over the years. Since 2013, the company has averaged a return on equity of 24.44% without a single year under 18%.

CNI Data by Stock Analysis

Investors will be pleased to hear that CNI has developed a reputation for returning capital to shareholders. In 2022, CNI reported a total shareholder return of 5.02%. The total shareholder return is how much capital the company is returning to shareholders via dividends and stock buybacks combined. It's calculated by adding up the dividend yield and buy back yield.

CNI Data by Stock Analysis

The company's balance sheet may be a bit concerning with a current ratio of 1.01. However, CNI has an interest coverage ratio of 13.40 and a debt/equity ratio of 0.72. The company also maintains one of the lowest debt/free cash ratios in the industry at 8.47.

Outlook

As the company looks to the future, all eyes will be on CNI's new leader, Tracy Robinson, who was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer on February 28, 2022. Robinson is now responsible for CNI strategic direction moving forward. She has deep understanding of the railway industry having served at CNI for 27 years prior to taking over the top job. Robinson has held several executive positions in commercial, finance, and operations which include General Manager of Transportation Services, Vice President and Treasurer, and Vice President of Marketing and Sales.

Another new addition to CNI's leadership team is Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Ed Harris who was appointed to this position on November 28, 2022. Harris has over 40 years of railroading experience and prior to taking this position, he worked closely with CNI's operations team as a consultant.

With a new leadership team in place, CNI's strategy is simple, it wants to get back-to-basics. It starts with safety first and the company has performed well in this regard. CNI has now gone 748 days without a fatality and 560 days without serious injury, every passing day is a new record. Beyond safety the company has focused on stricter starting times, controlling train lengths, and getting back to the three regions from the two that previously existed. COO Ed Harris, had this to say on the company's latest earnings call regarding the company's commitment to keeping things simple.

Railroading needs to remain simple. I think we got away from that over the past few years. Velocity creates capacity, the faster we are, the more we can handle. And the more we stick to the plan, the more reliable we are, which means that I could provide a level of service that Doug (CNI's EVP & CMO) can sell to his customers.

These initiatives have resulted in an average car velocity of 207 miles per hour while origin train performance averaged 85% last quarter, both metrics are up 10% from last year.

In 2023, CNI is investing in modernizing its fleet of locomotives. These initiatives include adding camera technology and energy management systems to its trains, which will improve fuel efficiency and safety. The company is also investing in continuous development and coaching its personnel to develop the next generation of railroaders.

Valuation

Our approach to assess CNI's intrinsic value involves two methods: comparative analysis and discounted cash flow ("DCF") analysis. Firstly, we will conduct a comparative analysis by reviewing the highest, lowest, and median price-to-earnings ratios that the market has paid for CNI in the past five years, along with the sector median P/E ratio of 20.18. We will then apply these ratios to CNI's consensus 2023 EPS estimate of $5.77 per share to determine its value.

Scenario P/E Next Year Earnings Estimate Intrinsic Value Estimate % Change Bear Case 11.67 $5.77 $67.34 -41.57% 5Y Median P/E 20.68 $5.77 $119.32 3.54% Bull Case 31.52 $5.77 $181.87 57.82% Sector Median Valuation 20.18 $5.77 $116.44 1.04% Click to enlarge

Based on the results of the comparative analysis, there are several potential outcomes for CNI. In a bullish scenario, if the market applies the 31.52 multiple observed in 2021 to the average earnings estimate of CNI for the upcoming year, investors may realize a substantial gain of 57.82% if those estimates are achieved. However, in a bearish scenario, if CNI is valued at the low P/E ratio seen in 2018, investors may experience a substantial loss of only 41.57%.

The base case scenario for CNI, which is the most likely outcome according to the 5-year median P/E ratio, is regarded as the most significant. If this scenario materializes, investors could potentially earn a small return of just 3.54%.

The final scenario is if CNI is valued at the sector median multiple. This scenario results in a rather insignificant return of just 1.04%. Altogether, the comparative analysis suggests that CNI is currently fairly valued, and investors can anticipate a reasonable return or significant loss only if the market becomes excessively optimistic or pessimistic about CNI.

To begin the discounted cash flow, we'll start with CNI's average free cash flows for the past five years, which comes out to be $2.64B. Next, we'll apply a growth rate of 7% over the next ten years, following the rule of 72, which indicates that a 7% growth rate will double the starting value in a decade.

In our DCF analysis, we will use rule of 72 as a guide since it can be difficult to make accurate predictions about free cash flow growth rates that extend over many years. Nonetheless, I am confident that CNI has the potential to double its free cash flow over the next ten years, considering its track record of growth and competitive advantages within the industry.

Following the 10th year, we'll use a 2.5% growth rate to determine the terminal value. To discount the cash flows, we'll use a 10% discount rate, which is based on my personal expected rate of return. Using these inputs, the DCF analysis shows an intrinsic value of $53.73 after converting to USD, resulting in a possible loss of 37.14% for investors.

Author's Work

Suppose you believe that a 7% growth rate for CNI over the next decade is excessively cautious. In that case, it's essential to recognize that the company would need to achieve a 17.5% annual growth rate over the same period for its intrinsic value to match its current stock price. This suggests that there is no margin of safety in CNI's current market price.

Takeaway

CNI's business model revolves around providing reliable and cost-effective transportation solutions to its clients while maintaining a sustainable and safe operation. The company does this well and they also have a diverse customer base across various industries, including energy, agriculture, automotive, and intermodal that has allowed them to achieve impressive financial results.

Over the years CNI has built robust track record of growth and profitability, with consistent revenue and free cash flow growth over the past decade. The company's revenue grown by 61% over the last ten years. Additionally, CNI has achieved high rates of return on equity averaging 24.44% over the same period.

Recently, CNI announced a change in leadership, with Tracy Robinson taking over as CEO and Ed Harris assuming the COO position. Robinson and Harris are both seasoned executives with nearly 70 years of combined experience in the rail industry, as both have served in various leadership positions at CNI. The new leadership team is expected to continue CNI's growth trajectory while focusing on improving operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and safety.

Despite CNI's strong fundamentals and growth prospects, the stock is currently trading at a premium valuation, making it expensive to buy. Investors may want to wait for a more attractive entry point before investing in CNI's stock. However, long-term investors with a high tolerance for risk may still find value in holding CNI's stock given its strong business model, growth prospects, and solid track record of profitability.