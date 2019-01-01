PBF Energy: Partnership With Eni Is A Gamechanger

Feb. 28, 2023 8:41 AM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF)E, MPC, PSX, VLO
Fishtown Capital profile picture
Fishtown Capital
5.04K Followers

Summary

  • PBF Energy's sale of a 50% interest in its St. Bernard Renewables biorefinery to Eni for $835-885 million in cash materially derisks both the project and the stock.
  • Backing out the $1.7 billion value for biorefinery and $1 billion for recently acquired PBFX leaves PBF's 1.02 MMbpd of refining assets at a low $3 billion valuation.
  • Using conservative assumptions, by year end PBF could have enough cash to repurchase 1/3 of the outstanding shares at these levels.
  • PBF's discount is often ascribed to its heavy presence in PADD1 and PADD5. But maybe this isn't as big a disadvantage as most belief.
  • I think we're another good quarter and the closing of the Eni deal away from this being a $60 stock.

PBF Energy Refinery Close-up

MichaelRLopez

In my last article on PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), I argued that the current low valuation created an asymmetric risk/reward setup, and with a few more good quarters of cash flow, they would be able to repurchase a significant amount

PBF Cash Flow for repurchases

PBF Cash Flow for repurchases (PBF 10-K, Author's calculations)

US PADD Districts and Refineries

US PADD Districts and Refineries (IMF)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Fishtown Capital profile picture
Fishtown Capital
5.04K Followers
Individual investor and family office principal with over 20 years of investment experience. I favor fundamental analysis and look for individual issues and asset classes that are out of favor and represent a good risk/reward trade off. I often employ options strategies, covered calls on companies I own that have gotten ahead of themselves, and writing puts on stocks that I'd like to own at lower prices.Educational background Finance MBA (NYU Stern) with Computer Science undergraduate.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.