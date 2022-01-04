primeimages/iStock via Getty Images

By Rob Isbitts

I've been charting the markets since 1980, when my late father, a self-directed, non-professional investor, taught me to do so by hand, with a pencil and graph paper. I eventually turned him on to this thing called a "computer" and helped him learn to use it to chart to his heart's content in a fraction of the time. But speed and efficiency do not equal success in investing and trading, at least not to me. There should still be a human involved at some level. That's why I love ETFs, but more because they are a solid vehicle to allow human investors to express their own reward/risk tradeoff using a very wide range of investment styles and asset classes.

But before an investor can get to the point where they can decide what to buy or sell, and when to do so, they need a baseline view. They can get it from others, or create one that speaks to their personal preferences. That's what I did many years ago. And more recently (2021), I refined mine into something I call the S&P 500 X-Ray.

By having a multi-period outlook, I can establish in advance what I think the reward/risk tradeoff is at any point in the market cycle and apply it to different time horizons as I see fit. I actually chart using 12 different time frames, from monthly prices all the way down to minutes (when a trade finally gets to the "point of attack."). But to avoid getting too fine with my work, I use the S&P 500 X-Ray to simply consider what my chart work implies are the top and bottom ranges in that popular index, over the next several weeks, months and years.

For some perspective, here is the S&P 500 X-Ray from back in early December, 2021, shortly after I produced it in its current format for the first time. The S&P 500 was trading at around 4,580 at that time.

S&P X-Ray (December, 2021) (Modern Income Investor)

And here is the latest weekly S&P 500 X-Ray as of last Friday's market close.

S&P X-RAY (ModernIncomeInvestor.com)

Back in late 2021, the stock market was in a state of very modest turmoil, which quickly boiled over with the market peak on January 4, 2022. That, of course, led to a nearly 20% drop in the index over the course of last year. All throughout that time, the X-Ray levels I observed were adjusted. Importantly, there is always an upper range, no matter how much the market drops and how bearish my view of that reward/risk tradeoff gets. Because there are no guarantees in the stock market, other than that it will be volatile and surprise you, no matter how smart you think you are.

From that earlier version until now, the "Weeks" shorter time frame has continued to hit the bottom range that started at 4,280 in late 2021. As 2022 continued, I had many occasions to lower the range, which now sits at 3,200. This was the key to my ability to preserve capital pretty well last year. But last year is over. And while I have been concerned enough about longer-term market risk to the downside to have had the intermediate-term bottom lower (3,250) than many market pundits saw when we were back at 4,600, the market doesn't let you get comfortable for very long.

The current market in a single picture

Here is a chart that I hope captures the big-picture essence of this type of multi-period technical view of the markets. There is not a lot of quantitative calculation work here. It is more about applying a logical set of possible outcomes as the result of processing the never-ending deluge of news, opinions and hype, and setting some bottom-line targets. And investing professionally for a few decades certainly helps make this second nature to me.

I'll spend more time in future articles breaking down the markets, both S&P 500 and beyond, in the coming days and weeks. For now, here's an updated look at a chart that summarizes things and shows the weeks and months downside targets, in purple and red flat lines, respectively. You can also see the 18 failed attempts for the S&P 500 to convincingly reverse the bear market downward forces since early in 2022. Zero for 18! Think about that before you conclude that all it will take is one nice Fed speech to reverse that pile of red arrows.

S&P 500 (TC 2000 (Rob Isbitts))

The current S&P 500 X-Ray: Here's what I see

The Weeks range has modest upside to 4,350, and even that hope is fading by the moment. The 3,200 level is at least on the radar. But here is the key to the S&P 500 X-Ray: if the upside potential is 10% and the downside risk is 19%, that's telling me that my reward is dwarfed by my potential to lose large.

When we drop down to the Months time frame, that reward/risk tradeoff gets even tougher. 10% to the upside, but 29% to that downside potential level of 2,800. I can't speak for all investors, I can only speak for myself. When the upside/downside levels are 3-to-1 against me, my equity exposure is going to be very light, and I will have some disaster hedges in place in the form of some combination of single-inverse ETFs, put options on the S&P 500 and some higher-beta market areas, and other positions to try to not only defend the down market potential but to exploit it for profit. You might say I'm a hedge fund manager who never managed a hedge fund (though I have managed hedged mutual funds on 3 different occasions).

Finally, let's look at the Years time frame for a moment. I only wish that more investors would do as they used to and think beyond the next word out of Jerome Powell's mouth or the next CPI or jobs report. Call me old-fashioned, but when I truly try to put numbers on the next few years' up and down potential, you see how lopsided things are. Again, I always consider that there is upside potential. As things stand now, I can see the S&P 500 returning to its all-time high area around 4,800, but not anytime soon. And even that is a big lift, given the combination of high valuation, excess market speculation that has still not been wrung out, the ultimate impact on consumers of the rate cuts that has yet to truly run through the economy, and a host of other factors I'll simply summarize as "reminds me too much of the Dot-Com Bubble."

As for the downside, 2,200 is a long way down from here. 45%, in fact. If that seems impossible, maybe it is. But that would only repeat roughly what we saw in the last 2 bear markets that lasted longer than a matter of weeks. Specifically, the bears that ended in 2003 and 2009.

The S&P 500 X-Ray is one of several big-picture indicators I have created and used in my own investing over the years. It is simply my view, as a 40+ year market technician, of the trading ranges for the S&P 500. Importantly, I don't hyper-focus as some market strategists do on constantly adjusting very short-term views. Frankly, if the S&P 500 were trading at exactly 4,000, and I were to read something today about how "support levels are at 3,992 and then 3,985, I'd tune out.

Don't blame me, I'm just a risk manager

There is so much of that quantitative, ultra-rules driven analysis out there, I have nothing further to add to that traders' conversation. If there's a risk that my support and resistance levels will have to dramatically adjusted between the time I go for my morning walk and coffee and the time I get home from that short journey, I consider it beyond my investor pay-grade.

So, what I offer to the investing world instead are things like the S&P 500 X-Ray. I track the market closely every day and trade as frequently or infrequently as I believe is necessary. Sometimes, that can be multiple trades in a day. At other times, it is several days between trades. I run accounts for myself that are swing-trading oriented and some that are buy/hold/rotate in nature.

And right now, as has been the case since late 2021, the S&P 500's downside is far greater than its upside. That calls for proactive action in my portfolio, to first defend the bear and then exploit it. At some point, the coast will be clear. But right now, there's a lot risk to remove before I can confidently see anything other than a historically challenging reward/risk tradeoff in the S&P 500 Index.

