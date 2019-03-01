AI Powered Equity ETF: Performance History Leaves A Lot To Be Desired

Feb. 28, 2023 9:42 AM ETAI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ)MTUM
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • AI Powered Equity ETF utilizes artificial intelligence to select stocks as part of its actively managed investing process.
  • The AIEQ fund has underperformed the S&P 500 since its inception in 2017, lagging to the downside during periods of market volatility.
  • Despite an interesting concept, AIEQ still needs to prove the strategy is able to generate excess returns.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

AI, Machine learning, robot hand ai artificial intelligence assistance human touching on big data network connection background, Science artificial intelligence technology, innovation and futuristic.

David Gyung

The AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) utilizes a supercomputer and artificial intelligence to select stocks as part of a data-driven investment process. While "AI" is one of the hottest buzzwords of 2023, the fund has been running since 2017 as

Chart
Data by YCharts

AIEQ metrics

source: ETFmg Funds

AIEQ metrics

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
17.41K Followers
Outside-the-box trade ideas through a powerful multi-sector strategy.

BOOX Research is now Dan Victor, CFA

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.