David Gyung

The AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) utilizes a supercomputer and artificial intelligence to select stocks as part of a data-driven investment process. While "AI" is one of the hottest buzzwords of 2023, the fund has been running since 2017 as something of a pioneer in this category of quant strategy exchange-traded funds ("ETFs").

On the other hand, AIEQ's performance from inception has largely failed to live up to the hype, underperforming the S&P 500 Index (SP500) over the period, with a cumulative 36% total return, compared to 71% from the broad market large-cap benchmark.

We'll likely need several more years through the next market cycle to issue a final verdict on the strategy's investing edge, but our message here is that we haven't seen enough to recommend the fund. We expect artificial intelligence to play a larger role in financial markets going forward, although AIEQ may not be the best example of the technology's potential.

Data by YCharts

What is the AIEQ ETF?

AIEQ is an actively-managed fund, meaning it's not intended to follow any particular Index. In contrast to other funds where the investment decisions are at the discretion of the investing team comprised of humans or a rules-based strategy, artificial intelligence is effectively the portfolio manager.

The system here is driven by "IBM Watson" for machine learning, sentiment, and natural language processing. The system referred to as the "EquBot Model" analyzes millions of data points across news, social media, industry and analyst reports, and financial statements on over 6,000 U.S. companies. The model also incorporates technical analysis, macro forecasts, and real-time market data among other inputs.

The idea is to select between 30 to 200 stocks with the greatest risk-adjusted potential for appreciation over the next twelve months. Notably, there is no market capitalization criteria or sector constraint outside of focusing just on U.S. companies. One parameter that is incorporated to manage risk includes a 10% weighting limit on a single holding.

source: ETFmg Funds

The result here is a data-driven process that attempts to remove human bias while being more efficient at analyzing more relevant information than would be possible for any number of analysts in a traditional setting.

That said, one disadvantage to the model appears to be an exceptionally high level of portfolio turnover, reported at 1,708% for 2022. This figure can be interpreted as all of the fund's holdings being bought and sold more than 17x during a year. For context, the S&P 500 has a turnover ratio closer to 2% reflecting a simple "buy and hold" passive style.

For AIEQ, it's not quite a high-frequency trading system, but the model is entering and exiting positions on an almost daily basis for a variety of reasons. From there, we can look at the latest reported portfolio composition with 143 holdings, but keep in mind that it will likely be completely different over the next several weeks.

What we find is that most sectors are represented, with Technology, Health Care, and Consumer Cyclical names together representing around two-thirds of the fund. It's fair to assume that EquBot is particularly bullish on Novavax Inc (NVAX) and Oracle Corp (ORCL), each with a 5% weighting as the largest positions in the fund.

Down the list, the group doesn't follow any specific pattern, although it is interesting to see AIEQ with only a negligible exposure to the energy sector at 0.12% of the fund. This is well below the allocation in the S&P 500, which is closer to 5%. These types of tilts, under or overweighting certain sectors and individual stocks relative to "the market," help explain the variance to benchmarks.

Seeking Alpha

AIEQ Performance

Going back to the performance chart at the top of the page, one of our observations is that AIEQ did "ok" during periods when the stock market was trending higher. From the pandemic crash lows of March 2020, AIEQ gained more than 106%, edging out the 104% return in the S&P 500 by December 2021, which marked the peak of the bull market cycle at the time.

Data by YCharts

Fast forward, the weakness is an underperformance to the downside considering the fund has lost 31% since reaching a high of $41.76 on November 16th, 2021, while the S&P 500 is around -14% lower over the same time frame. It's unclear exactly why the strategy appears to have failed to limit the downside, but it's clear in hindsight it entered 2022 too aggressively in what turned out to be a historically challenging year in financial markets.

Data by YCharts

Without knowing the internal details of the AI decision-making process, we'll never really know why it missed the mark last year. One explanation we have is that in 2022, several market themes broke down as inflation sharply surprised to the upside and the Fed embarked on a historic rate-hiking cycle which added to market volatility. It's possible the AI-powered model was unable to recognize these shifts as they had limited recent precedent.

Still, from a high-level perspective, there are simpler themes at play. Whether intentionally or not, it appears AIEQ follows some sort of trend-following or has an implicit momentum bias. This means that the artificial intelligence model gathering its millions of data points ends up sticking with winners from recent periods while avoiding recent underperforms. By this measure, AIEQ would be similar to the iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM), which attempts to do just that through a quantitative rules-based strategy.

From the chart below, we can see that AIEQ has been relatively closely correlated to MTUM over the past three years, with a similar total return over the period, both lagging behind the S&P 500. Notably, one advantage of MTUM is its expense ratio of 0.15% compared to the 0.75% fee charged by AIEQ.

In contrast, the S&P 500 benefited through its more balanced approach that included energy and materials sector names along with a tilt towards value-type stocks that performed and ended up more resilient, without attempting to pick winners and losers.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

The jury is still out if the AI Powered Equity ETF can generate alpha or is simply a variation of more vanilla trend-following models. With something of a damaged reputation, AIEQ will need to prove that the deep learning model has incorporated some of the lessons to evolve more efficiently in the investing process. For the optimists, a scenario replaying the momentum from 2020 could see AIEQ lead the market higher as part of the bullish case for the fund.

For now, humans can sleep well at night knowing a standard indexed buy-and-hold approach to the market is still the most effective way to invest over the long run. We can look forward to the introduction of competing for alternative ETFs utilizing artificial intelligence that may bring something new to the table.