Just when the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) was ready to declare victory over inflation, several key economic metrics came out that indicated that the Federal Reserve still has a long way to go in defeating its arch nemesis. While it has clearly made some progress in battling inflation, we still find ourselves in a weird position where stubbornly strong consumer spending is in a weird game of tug-of-war with SPY: the stronger consumer spending is, the weaker the near-term outlook for SPY. In this article, we will look at this dynamic a little more deeply and then share our updated outlook for SPY.
Just a few weeks ago, we all thought inflation was dead. Recent CPI data had brought good news for markets as inflation was cooling while unemployment was hitting new lows. It truly seemed too good to be true.
Despite concerns in the stock market that low unemployment numbers would lead to interest rate hikes, Chairman Powell had become more dovish due to the declining inflation. Powell noted that the U.S. economy is entering a "disinflationary process" and refrained from taking a hawkish stance in response to a strong jobs report. As a result, markets increasingly priced in the likelihood that interest rates were about to peak and then begin falling as the Federal Reserve shifts its focus towards reviving the economy ahead of a politically charged 2024.
Since then, however, inflation has reared its ugly head once again, casting significant uncertainty on markets. Last Friday's core personal consumption expenditures index showed that inflation was higher than expected, indicating that consumers are still spending despite expectations to the contrary. Consumer spending rose more than anticipated as prices increased, with a 1.8% jump for the month, compared to the estimated 1.4%.
Home Depot (HD) CEO Ted Decker said on the company's recent earnings call:
We also still see a healthy customer. We have good jobs, job growth, growing wages, still strong balance sheets. We do see a unique environment with many cross currents right now. Obviously, there's heightened inflation and rising interest rates, the tight labor market and moderating equity and housing markets. So given all of that, we do expect moderation in home improvement demand.
The latest news from the markets and economy, from the earnings of leading retailers like HD and Walmart (WMT) to the decrease in hopes for disinflation in 2023, underscores the difficulty the Federal Reserve faces in cooling the economy without bringing on a recession. This all points to the interesting fact that we are seeing a tension between the health of the U.S. consumer and the stock market: strong consumer spending continues to push inflation higher, which in turn is driving interest rates higher and SPY lower. However, if consumer spending falls, that likely means recession is coming, which will also quite possibly hurt corporate earnings and thereby stock prices. The idea is to achieve a "soft landing" somewhere in the middle where consumer spending eases enough and production increases enough to crush inflation without sending the economy into a deep recession either. Ultimately, however, something has to give, and the Fed is engaging in a high-wire act trying to solve the inflation problem.
One thing is certain: inflation is decelerating from its peak, but nonetheless, it still remains significant. That means that - while prices are not rising as fast as they were last year - they are still growing at too brisk of a pace. At the same time, however, consumer purchasing power has also received significant boosts in recent years that may still have some room to run. The biggest initial contributor to inflation was the one-two punch of:
While much of both of these factors have largely worked their way through the system, the housing price boom in 2021-2022 has left consumers with significant equity that they can and are tapping into. Furthermore, they are enjoying strong wage growth due to a tight labor market, in part due to the wave of early retirements during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Finally, there may be a third wave of stimulus for consumers if/when states - whose rainy day funds are still flush with Federal COVID-19 stimulus money - decide to return some of that cash to citizens with different forms of tax relief.
It ultimately looks like it is going to come down to a question of how long consumer spending can last in the face of growing headwinds from rising interest rates and prices. If consumers keep spending to the point of exhausting all of their dry powder and then drop out of the market dramatically due to going broke, this will likely spell disaster for the economy. This could start a vicious cycle of rapidly falling consumer demand leading to steep job cuts, which in turn lead to consumer defaults on their heavy debts, including mortgages. This in turn could lead to a housing crash, wiping out even more consumer buying power and plunging the economy into a wide and deep recession. Unfortunately, the record high levels of household debt seem to indicate that this is a distinct possibility if consumer spending remains on its current course.
On the other hand, however, some recent data indicates that this trend may be shifting. It appears that - while consumer spending is still increasing - its growth is slowing, while saving has finally begun to increase as well. If consumers can discipline themselves and begin deleveraging their personal balance sheets while still sustaining a healthy level of spending, this could lead to a balanced soft landing for the economy where inflation can finally subside without the Federal Reserve first having to totally crush and exhaust the consumer.
What does all of this mean for SPY? It means that the window for the SPY to achieve near-term outperformance continues to narrow. The margin of safety for investors in large index funds like SPY is getting smaller and smaller. The reasons for this include:
Inflation is proving to be a very difficult beast to slay, perhaps one with multiple heads like The Hydra of Greek mythology. Meanwhile, one of the last major engines feeding this monster appears to be the U.S. consumer, who is doing so with borrowed money that is growing ever-costlier. This trend is obviously unsustainable and leads to economic disaster if played out to its logical conclusion.
That said, recent data provides some hope that savings rates are rising as rising interest rates may finally be discouraging some of the spending and incentivizing consumers to save more. If this trend can accelerate, it could lead to an ideal soft landing where consumer balance sheets remain in sound condition while inflation naturally falls. Yes, corporate earnings may decline, and we may get a brief recession, but the consumer will at least remain on sound footing and defaults will be kept to a manageable level, resulting in a fairly quick and sustainable recovery.
Time will tell how this plays out, but one fact is clear: SPY offers investors little to no margin of safety at its current valuation, especially when you factor in the growing headwinds and risks. As a result, at High Yield Investor, we are increasingly focused on a surprisingly large number of investments that offer sustainable high yields with low levels of correlation with the broader stock market.
This article was written by
Samuel Smith is Vice President at Leonberg Capital and manages the High Yield Investor Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service.
Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.
