A Quick Take On Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) reported its Q4 2022 financial results on February 21, 2022, beating revenue and EPS consensus estimates.

The firm provides a compliance and regulatory reporting platform for enterprises worldwide.

It appears top line revenue growth is slowing. Until I see more evidence of a trend toward operating breakeven while retaining significant revenue growth, I’m on Hold for Workiva.

Workiva Overview

Amex, Iowa-based Workiva was founded in 2008 to develop a regulatory and compliance platform to integrate various major human capital, finance and customer relationship systems for enterprise customers.

The firm is headed by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Marty Vanderploeg, Ph.D., who was previously co-founder at Engineering Animations.

The company’s primary offerings include a wide range of functional reporting across all aspects of the enterprise.

Its software helps organizations to simplify complex processes, streamline data management, and analyze activity across siloed functions.

Workiva acquires customers through its in-house direct and indirect sales & marketing efforts, business development activities and word of mouth and partner referrals.

Workiva’s Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by IndustryARC, the global market for regulatory compliance management software was estimated at $27.8 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $56.4 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are growing governmental regulations and complexity along with improved technological options for enterprises.

Also, the pie chart below shows the relative market share by geography in 2020:

Regulatory Compliance Software Market Share (IndustryARC)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

MasterControl

MetricStream

IBM

Intelex Technologies

SAP SE

Others.

Workiva’s Recent Financial Performance

Total revenue by quarter has risen per the following chart:

Total Revenue (Financial Modeling Prep)

Gross profit margin by quarter has remained relatively stable in recent quarters:

Gross Profit Margin (Financial Modeling Prep)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have proceeded along the following trajectory:

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Financial Modeling Prep)

Operating losses by quarter have been reduced in the most recent quarter:

Operating Income (Financial Modeling Prep)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained substantially negative in recent quarters, as shown below:

Earnings Per Share (Financial Modeling Prep)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

In the past 12 months, WK’s stock price has fallen 16.7% vs. that of Nasdaq 100 Index’s drop of 15.3%, as the chart indicates below:

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation And Other Metrics For Workiva

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 8.9 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -66.3 Revenue Growth Rate 21.3% Net Income Margin -16.9% GAAP EBITDA % -13.4% Market Capitalization $4,657,216,897 Enterprise Value $4,790,185,897 Operating Cash Flow $11,334,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$1.72

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

WK’s most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was only 7.9% as of Q4 2022, so the firm need significant improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 - GAAP [TTM] Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 21.3% GAAP EBITDA % -13.4% Total 7.9%

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

Commentary On Workiva

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 2022’s results, management highlighted record revenue growth during the quarter.

The firm’s performance in 2022 exceeded guidance despite macroeconomic conditions lengthening sales cycles.

The company finished the quarter with 5,664 customers.

As to its financial results, total revenue rose 19.1% year-over-year.

The company’s gross revenue retention rate was 97.8%, which management said "remains above the industry benchmark."

However, the firm’s Rule of 40 result has been disappointing, with a moderate revenue growth result offset by negative operating performance contributing to a low figure for this metric.

SG&A as a percentage of total revenue dropped, while the company reduced its previously worsening operating loss results, also lowering its loss per share.

For the balance sheet, the company ended the quarter with $430.8 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $340.3 million in long-term debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $7.8 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $3.5 million. The company paid a hefty $70.7 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

Looking ahead, management guided full-year 2023 total revenue to be around $625 million at the midpoint of the range and non-GAAP operating loss to be $8 million at the midpoint.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing WK at an EV/Sales multiple of around 8.9x.

The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 6.2x on February 6, 2023, as the chart shows here:

EV / Next 12 Months Revenue SaaS Companies (Meritech Capital)

So, by comparison, WK is currently valued by the market at a premium to the broader Meritech Capital Index, at least as of February 6, 2023.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is an expected macroeconomic slowdown, which may accelerate new customer discounting, produce slower sales cycles and reduce its revenue growth trajectory.

A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include a "short and shallow" slowdown in 2023.

However, with management guiding 2023 revenue growth to be around 16% over 2022’s growth of 21%, Workiva Inc. appears to be in a slower growth environment, which is not conducive to reducing its operating losses.

Technology companies generating operating losses have been punished in the current higher cost-of-capital environment.

Until I see more evidence of a trend toward operating breakeven while retaining significant revenue growth, I’m on Hold for Workiva Inc.