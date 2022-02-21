Workiva Lowers Growth Forecast For 2023 Amid CEO Transition

Summary

  • Workiva Inc. reported its Q4 2022 financial results on February 21, 2023.
  • The firm provides compliance and regulatory reporting solutions for enterprise clients worldwide.
  • Workiva reduced its expected growth rate in 2023, and management needs to prove further progress toward operating breakeven.
  • I'm on Hold for Workiva Inc. stock until I see those two conditions.
QA Quality Assurance and Quality Control Concept

Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) reported its Q4 2022 financial results on February 21, 2022, beating revenue and EPS consensus estimates.

The firm provides a compliance and regulatory reporting platform

Regulatory Compliance Software Market Share

Regulatory Compliance Software Market Share (IndustryARC)

Total Revenue

Total Revenue (Financial Modeling Prep)

Gross Profit Margin

Gross Profit Margin (Financial Modeling Prep)

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Financial Modeling Prep)

Operating Income

Operating Income (Financial Modeling Prep)

Earnings Per Share

Earnings Per Share (Financial Modeling Prep)

52-Week Stock Price Comparison

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

EV / Next 12 Months Revenue SaaS Companies

EV / Next 12 Months Revenue SaaS Companies (Meritech Capital)

Comments

