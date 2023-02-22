Telefonica Vs. Telefonica Deutschland: German Subsidiary More Appealing Than Spanish Parent

Summary

  • Telefonica Deutschland is less well known than its parent Telefonica SA and consequently also less well covered.
  • Both companies have the same high 6.25% dividend yield but also have a history of dividend cuts.
  • At first glance, Spanish Telefonica looks preferable, but German Telefonica Deutschland is more suitable for dividend investors.
  • More important, Telefonica revenue has been on a decline, whereas Telefonica Deutschland has grown it over the last years.
  • Not only does the dividend seem more safe, but the distributions of Telefonica Deutschland also are not subject to a dividend withholding tax.

Day 1 - Mobile World Congress 2022

David Ramos

Telefonica Deutschland (OTCPK:TELDF) (OTCPK:TELDY) is less well known than its parent Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) but does have some merits compared to its Spanish parent. Currently both companies deliver a decent dividend yield, but the Spanish

Telefonica FY22 results

Figure 1 - Telefonica FY22 results (telefonica.com)

Figure 2 - Excerpt of consolidated statement of income Telefonica AR 2021

Figure 2 - Excerpt of consolidated statement of income Telefonica AR 2021 (telefonica.com)

Shareholder structure Telefonica Deutschland

Figure 3 - Shareholder structure Telefonica Deutschland (telefonica.de)

Table Description automatically generated

Figure 4 - Telefonica Deutschland key financial data (telefonica.de)

Telefonica Deutschland FY22 results

Figure 5 - Telefonica Deutschland FY22 results (telefonica.de)

Normalized stock price development since 2015

Figure 6 - Normalized stock price development since 2015 (seekingalpha.com, finance.yahoo.com; chart by author)

Telefonica dividend per share

Figure 7 - Dividend per share (ARs from telefonica.com and telefonica.de; chart by author)

European DGI with a background in engineering and data analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TELDF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

