Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) recently reported its earnings. We are seeing signs of macro pressure on the payments business, which isn't growing much in Q4. Other businesses are doing well in the face of divestitures, and direct exposure to interest rates isn't too high in their businesses despite Deluxe's traditional exposure to financial services. The divestitures garnered really poor multiples, probably worse than they should be, but they can do things with the cash like deleverage as interest expense is an issue, and those businesses did not provide growth. Overall, tough comps but macro pressure is going to mean a less exciting 2023, but Deluxe is a much safer company than it was a year ago despite everything - although they still have a lot of debt and investors need to pay attention.
Let's start with the negatives we see in this quarter:
The dividend isn't bad at 6.54%, but it's for a reason and that's the leverage pressure. Income investors need to consider that if the economic climate deteriorates, although it does look stable for now and also given their guidance, the dividend will be threatened as debt takes obligatory priority. They are likely going to lose cash flow from businesses that they just sold at very impaired values, although management claims they weren't cash generative and that's helpful for dealing with debt.
Deluxe is exposed to declines, not dramatically on the topline, but mainly because they do have a meaningful amount of debt from the First American acquisition. Alarm bells don't need to be rung. Half of the maturities this year can be covered by the recent asset sales, but the business is a little more strapped on the investing side too as they need to service this debt - it's uncomfortable.
Watch the debt, because there's one surefire way to get cleaned out in investing and that's with bankruptcies. There are ways to avoid that risk entirely in markets with companies that also have similarly cheap 6x PE multiples.
