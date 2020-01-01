brizmaker

While 2022 was the year of SPAC destruction, 2023 has started with former SPACs exiting the penalty box. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) returned to the $10 SPAC price to start the year, and then the company reported phenomenal Q4'22 earnings, sending the stock even higher. My investment thesis remains Bullish on the leading online health and wellness platform despite the big HIMS rally so far this year.

Source: Finviz

Fulfilling The Dream

The original dream was for HIMS to scale an online health and wellness platform providing secure, efficient and affordable medical advice and prescriptions to patients online. Investors became disillusioned with the plan during 2022, while negativity surrounding SPAC deals sent the stock to a crazy low below $3.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ended 2022 coming closer and closer to fulfilling this plan in a profitable manner. Hims reported another big beat for Q4, with revenues nearly doubling over the levels from last year, when HIMS stock dipped to the lows and investors gave up on the stock.

For Q4, HIMS reported revenues that again soared past analyst targets with a $6 million beat. The company has now beat analyst estimates by this level for the last 5 quarters.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Hims has now reached the scale to turn adjusted EBITDA profitable. The company has now topped 1 million subscribers with monthly revenue averaging $55 per sub, up 10% YoY.

Source: Hims & Hers Q4'22 presentation

The company has now reached $668 million in annualized revenue and repeat user revenue is at nearly 50% of total revenue. The holy grail of this online subscription model is signing up repeat customers, with high gross margins of nearly 80% providing the leading unit economics competitors can't match or hope to repeat.

SPAC Cheap

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. guided to 2023 revenue of $755 million with adjusted EBITDA of $20 to $30 million. The stock is only worth $2 billion, with a subscription business quickly running towards a $1 billion annualized run rate in 2024.

The prime reason the stock is only trading around $10 was likely the SPAC deal. While growth rates did slow last year, Hims still reported 87% sales growth in the weakest quarter since going public. The stock should've never hit the substantial weakness of last year.

The 2023 revenue target is for sales to surge another 40%. While the number doesn't sound anywhere as impressive as the prior growth rates of nearly 100%, Hims placed a 2025 sales target of $1.2 billion while analysts only target $950 million for the year.

The company continues to far exceed analyst targets likely due to strong brand recognition and a reduction of smaller competitors with the weak macro environment. The market leader is rising to the top in the process.

Hims isn't exactly highly profitable yet. The December quarter was the first quarter with a positive EBITDA. The company only guides to $100 million positive EBITDA by 2025 due primarily to investing for the strong growth opportunity ahead with aggressive marketing.

As with other small companies, adjusted EBITDA is a measure of adjusted profits, with the primary adjustments only related to non-cash charges. Hims even has $1.5 million in net income now that adjusted EBITDA excludes to offset the elimination of actual depreciation charges in the calculation.

Source: Hims & Hers Q4'22 earnings release

The company has a net cash balance of $180 million to continue investing into the future of online personalized health, but the positive adjusted earnings should provide the financial stability going forward.

HIMS stock is cheap trading below 3x forward sales targets. Hims has substantial catalysts with the constant launch of new products, including personalized Hard Mints for erectile dysfunction and a new line of volumizing shampoos and conditioners. In essence, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has achieved the success that once sent HIMS stock above $20.

Takeaway

The key investors takeaway is that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is producing the promised growth which warranted a $10 SPAC price back in 2020. HIMS stock should be far higher now, with revenues quadrupling during the period since the December 2020 quarter when the company only reported quarterly revenues of $41 million.

Investors should snap up Hims & Hers Health, Inc. stock on weakness.