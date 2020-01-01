While 2022 was the year of SPAC destruction, 2023 has started with former SPACs exiting the penalty box. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) returned to the $10 SPAC price to start the year, and then the company reported phenomenal Q4'22 earnings, sending the stock even higher. My investment thesis remains Bullish on the leading online health and wellness platform despite the big HIMS rally so far this year.
The original dream was for HIMS to scale an online health and wellness platform providing secure, efficient and affordable medical advice and prescriptions to patients online. Investors became disillusioned with the plan during 2022, while negativity surrounding SPAC deals sent the stock to a crazy low below $3.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ended 2022 coming closer and closer to fulfilling this plan in a profitable manner. Hims reported another big beat for Q4, with revenues nearly doubling over the levels from last year, when HIMS stock dipped to the lows and investors gave up on the stock.
For Q4, HIMS reported revenues that again soared past analyst targets with a $6 million beat. The company has now beat analyst estimates by this level for the last 5 quarters.
Hims has now reached the scale to turn adjusted EBITDA profitable. The company has now topped 1 million subscribers with monthly revenue averaging $55 per sub, up 10% YoY.
The company has now reached $668 million in annualized revenue and repeat user revenue is at nearly 50% of total revenue. The holy grail of this online subscription model is signing up repeat customers, with high gross margins of nearly 80% providing the leading unit economics competitors can't match or hope to repeat.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. guided to 2023 revenue of $755 million with adjusted EBITDA of $20 to $30 million. The stock is only worth $2 billion, with a subscription business quickly running towards a $1 billion annualized run rate in 2024.
The prime reason the stock is only trading around $10 was likely the SPAC deal. While growth rates did slow last year, Hims still reported 87% sales growth in the weakest quarter since going public. The stock should've never hit the substantial weakness of last year.
The 2023 revenue target is for sales to surge another 40%. While the number doesn't sound anywhere as impressive as the prior growth rates of nearly 100%, Hims placed a 2025 sales target of $1.2 billion while analysts only target $950 million for the year.
The company continues to far exceed analyst targets likely due to strong brand recognition and a reduction of smaller competitors with the weak macro environment. The market leader is rising to the top in the process.
Hims isn't exactly highly profitable yet. The December quarter was the first quarter with a positive EBITDA. The company only guides to $100 million positive EBITDA by 2025 due primarily to investing for the strong growth opportunity ahead with aggressive marketing.
As with other small companies, adjusted EBITDA is a measure of adjusted profits, with the primary adjustments only related to non-cash charges. Hims even has $1.5 million in net income now that adjusted EBITDA excludes to offset the elimination of actual depreciation charges in the calculation.
The company has a net cash balance of $180 million to continue investing into the future of online personalized health, but the positive adjusted earnings should provide the financial stability going forward.
HIMS stock is cheap trading below 3x forward sales targets. Hims has substantial catalysts with the constant launch of new products, including personalized Hard Mints for erectile dysfunction and a new line of volumizing shampoos and conditioners. In essence, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has achieved the success that once sent HIMS stock above $20.
The key investors takeaway is that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is producing the promised growth which warranted a $10 SPAC price back in 2020. HIMS stock should be far higher now, with revenues quadrupling during the period since the December 2020 quarter when the company only reported quarterly revenues of $41 million.
Investors should snap up Hims & Hers Health, Inc. stock on weakness.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market heading into a 2023 Fed pause, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers model portfolios, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to generate excessive returns in the next few years without taking on the out sized risk of high flying stocks.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Comments