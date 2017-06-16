WendellandCarolyn

Investment thesis

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) demonstrates steady improvement in financials, with management's exemplary execution of digitalization and innovation initiatives. Both topline and cash flows are growing, with margins being stable even during economic turmoil. The stock is a good choice for value investors, and my valuation exercise suggests that the stock has more than 40% upside potential.

Company information

Kroger is one of the largest grocery chains in the United States, operating more than 2,700 stores in 35 states. In addition to its traditional grocery stores, Kroger also operates a mixture of other businesses, including supermarket fuel centers, food processing plants, and jewelry stores. The company has 179 million square feet of supermarket space operating under numerous nameplates.

Kroger

The company's retail operations, which represent around 97% of consolidated revenues, is the only reporting segment. According to KR latest 10-K report, there is only one reportable segment because operating divisions have similar economic characteristics with similar long-term financial performance.

Financials and nearest earnings preview

The company's last earnings release date was almost three months ago, in early December 2022. We are waiting for fresh financials release on March 2, 2023. So I will not stress much on the latest available quarter here, instead, let's zoom out and see how did the company perform on the long-term horizon.

Looking at the company's financial performance over the last 10 years, I can conclude that there was a steady revenue growth together with minor expansion in gross margins. Below, you can see YoY growth of key P&L operational metrics.

Seeking Alpha

Revenue grew steadily with a CAGR of 3.6% and gross margin being very stable within the 21% and 24% range. Operating margin was within the 2-3.3% range.

What is also very important, is that in recent years the company significantly expanded free cash flow (FCF) margin, which was below 2% during 2013-2020 but increased to 3.50% in the latest financial year. This fact eventually led to a spike in FCF per share.

Seeking Alpha

Thanks to stable topline growth and expanding FCF margins, the company was consistently paying and increasing dividends in the last 16 years, which was highly appreciated by Seeking Alpha dividend consistency grade for KR.

Seeking Alpha

Consensus dividend estimates also forecast increases for at least the next three financial years, which proves my confidence in the company's ability to increase cash flows available to be distributed to shareholders.

With competition becoming fierce and high inflationary pressure, the company was able to significantly improve its financials. Walter Loeb from Forbes believes that management's execution of the innovations initiatives was exemplary for other retailers. I agree with Mr. Loeb, because by the end of the year 2022, Kroger's steadily improving financials made the company's Board of Directors confident enough to approve a $24.6 billion acquisition of the Albertsons chain, which is huge for a company like Kroger with $31 billion market cap at the moment. This business combination will provide KR with additional revenue streams thanks to a larger market for its private-label products. The business, after the merger is completed, will run about 5,000 stores, 4,000 pharmacies, and over 2,000 gas stations. Argus Research does not expect the acquisition to close until early 2024, because the deal is expected to be intensively reviewed by antitrust regulators.

Kroger

The company is reporting its fresh quarterly financials on March 2, 2023, so below I would also like to discuss what I expect from the earnings call. According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, retail sales grew 7.6% during November-December 2022 holiday season. It was 50 basis points higher than SpendingPulse expected.

Mastercard SpendingPulse

On the other hand, according to the National Retail Federation, holiday sales grew with a more modest pace of 5.3% YoY. But here we should look at the breakdown, which looks optimistic for Kroger and its peers: grocery and beverage stores were up 7.8%.

National Retail Federation

Grocery is one of the major spending items for people during holidays which they rarely cut, so I believe that Kroger stock will deliver strong topline dynamics at least in line with overall retail holiday sales increases. Consensus estimates forecast a 5.6% increase YoY from $33.05 billion to $34.89 billion, which is below Mastercard and National Retail Federation data explained above.

It is also important to mention that the company historically performed well in terms of earnings surprise beating EPS estimates in the last 12 quarters in a row and revenue beat within 7 consecutive quarters.

To conclude, I have high conviction that KR will deliver strong FY2022 Q4 results, but the outlook for 2023 might be softened. On the other hand, I believe all retailers already absorbed bad news regarding the 2023 outlook after the Walmart (WMT) Q4 earnings call last week.

Valuation

According to KR's dividends history, the company consecutively paid dividends during last 16 years, so for a valuation exercise I think the Dividend Growth Model (DDM) would suit it best.

Here I need three variables which include current levels of dividend, the required rate of return and dividend growth rate. FY 2024 dividend is expected at $1.12 per share, according to consensus forecasts. For the required rate of return, I usually use WACC, which is estimated by GuruFocus at 4.8% for Kroger. But I prefer to be more conservative, so let's round it up to an even value of 5%. For dividend growth, I also prefer to be conservative, so sector median of Dividend Per Share Growth FY1-FY3 was used for purposes of this valuation.

Seeking Alpha

Putting together all the assumptions, we can see that KR stock is significantly undervalued, with a big upside potential of 47% from the current level of about $43 per share.

Author's calculations

From a multiples perspective, KR is currently trading below 11 times of the company's non-GAAP earnings. According to Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings, we can see that the company's multiples are far below the sector median and KR 5-year averages.

Seeking Alpha

So, if we apply the sector median and KR historical 5y averages, we also arrive at a conclusion that there is plenty of room for KR stock price appreciation.

Author's calculations

To sum up this part, calculations suggest that Kroger's stock price is highly likely to appreciate with clear upside potential. It is also worth mentioning that favorable synergies from the Albertsons acquisition are not taken into account for my valuation exercise due to high uncertainties on the deal-close timing and synergetic effects on P&L.

Risks to consider

I consider Kroger stock as an attractive value investment, but risks are inevitable even for such stable companies. Currently, I see general economic downturn as the major risk. Consumer sentiment was significantly hurt by high inflation, and the Fed's interest rate hikes could possibly cause recession for the economy.

Credit risk will also be elevated as a result of Albertsons already approved by the Board acquisition of Albertsons. The $24.6 billion deal will be financed with cash on hand and a $17.4 billion loan.

Competition is rising as well, especially with Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods in 2017, as the tech giant is steadily increasing its market share in groceries retail. However, Kroger's and Whole Foods' stores locations do not overlap much geographically, so I consider this risk as being remote. Other wholesale and retail giants like Walmart and Target also demonstrate increases in grocery market share.

To conclude, I assess the risk of investing in KR stock as moderate given its strong financials and firm market positioning together with management's track record of successful strategic decision-making.

Bottom line

To conclude my article, I have a strong belief that The Kroger Co. stock is a buy given its steadily growing financial metrics together with management's excellent execution of innovation initiatives. The Kroger Co. upside potential of 47%, which my DDM calculations suggest, significantly outweighs potential risks.