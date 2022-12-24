Andy Feng

Despite an initial rally in January, Chinese stocks haven't rallied for the year due to a disappointing reopen from strict covid lockdowns. The EV sector has been doubly impacted with the end of subsidies slowing deliveries to start 2023 for NIO (NYSE:NIO). My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the Chinese EV manufacturer set to ultimately benefit from the ongoing full reopen of the Chinese economy setting up a rally in most Chinese stocks.

Source: Finviz

Slow Reopening

Due to covid cases and an apparent reluctantness to spend, the Chinese reopening has been very slow. Baidu (BIDU), the Chinese search giant, reported on their Q4'22 earnings call that a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases impacted the economy:

First, although our first -- our fourth quarter results were impacted by COVID-19, we are optimistic about our path to reaccelerate revenue growth in the coming quarters. So far in Q1, we have already seen a recovery of our online marketing revenue from the Cloud, in particular from verticals in healthcare, travel, business services and lifestyle. Assuming no significant new disruptions, we expect this recovery trend to continue and boost our online marketing revenue through increased demand and take advantage of pent-up consumption in China.

The Chinese market fully reopening doesn't appear in doubt at all. The question is how quickly NIO and the EV sector recovers after the disappointing January deliveries.

NIO only delivered 8,506 vehicles in January for a disappointing start to 2023. The company ended 2022 with a record delivery level of 15,815 EVs.

Source: CnEVPost

The sector blamed a lot of the slow delivery levels in January to the Chinese New Year holiday, but this holiday occurs every year. Historically, NIO does see deliveries slow in the month, but the EV company saw a massive 46% dip this year.

NIO launched two new models -- EC7 as well as the new ES8 -- on NIO Day 2022, which was held on December 24, 2022, with deliveries to begin in May and June 2023, respectively. A big part of the delivery issue in January was related to the new vehicle releases tempering demand and the elimination of EV subsidies. Also notable, NIO has typically reported weak February numbers with a consistent number below the January levels due to the shift in the Chinese New Year holiday.

The company started selling EVs in 5 European countries under a subscription model. These units aren't counted in the delivery figures, so investors will need to reconcile those sales when the company reports Q4'22 numbers on March 1.

Upcoming Q4'22

NIO reports so far after a quarter ends that the Q4 numbers are practically of limited use to investors now. The only real focus around the December quarter numbers is analysis of the cost structure and updated cash balance.

What investors will really care about is discussion on the earnings call regarding the Chinese recovery and the Q1'23 business outlook. Though, investors should keep this number with a grain of salt.

When NIO reported the Q3'22 numbers, the management team guided to the following Q1'23 numbers:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 43,000 and 48,000 vehicles, representing an increase of approximately 71.8% to 91.7% from the same quarter of 2021.

Total revenues to be between RMB17,368 million (US$2,442 million) and RMB19,225 million (US$2,703 million), representing an increase of approximately 75.4% to 94.2% from the same quarter of 2021.

The company eventually cut the vehicle delivery estimates to only 38,500 to 39,500 EVs at the end of December before finally reporting a big beat on the updated amount and ending up close to the original low-end figure for Q4. NIO actually delivered 40,052 units in the December quarter.

With this number known already, the key to the quarterly report is around actual February deliveries and indications for March. The market won't exactly have a lot of confidence in the March guidance without a solid snapback in deliveries during February. As mentioned above, NIO has a history with weakness during February and problems with accurately forecasting deliveries.

Last February, the Chinese EV company blamed the deliveries dip on the Spring Festival shutdowns. NIO won't face this issue this year having already taken the pain in January.

The market will want to see an improvement on the quarterly losses in Q4 with deliveries growing in the quarter, especially considering NIO failed to hit original financial targets. The Chinese EV company lost $0.30 in the prior quarter and analysts forecast a loss of $0.29 for Q4.

What investors want to see is a company that is positioned to dramatically cut the quarterly losses as the year progresses after a tough Q1. NIO has plenty of cash topping $7 billion at the end of September, but the company lost nearly $500 million in Q3 alone and those loss levels aren't sustainable.

The Chinese reopening should kick in with Q2 numbers providing the tailwind for the year along with growing sales in Europe. If NIO can beat analyst estimates and end the year with a quarterly loss in the $0.10 range, the Chinese EV company can eliminate the risk of burning all of this excess cash and actually place NIO on a path to being profitable by the end of 2024.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that a big part of the investment decision here is playing the boost from the Chinese reopening. Since NIO is back to the lows, investors aren't too late to the game to benefit from the ultimate reopening, knowing China has already progressed beyond the peak covid infections phase.

NIO only trades at 1x 2023 sales targets and far lower on an EV basis. The stock becomes very cheap when the Chinese EV company progresses towards cutting the cash burn and eliminating the risk of needing to dilute shareholders.