Introduction

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) has been in a downtrend of late as the general markets have also declined significantly. Still, the company has performed strongly over the past 10 years, with total returns better than the S&P 500.

Union Pacific gave mixed projections for its earnings forecasts, but I think the share price has already corrected significantly to incorporate these risks to the company. The stock's valuation is currently favorable and offers investors a good buying opportunity in my view.

Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Results

Union Pacific reported its fourth-quarter and full-year results on Jan. 24, 2023. Earnings per share ($2.67 per share) remained flat in the fourth quarter compared with the same quarter last year and the operating ratio deteriorated to 61% from 57.4%. Earnings were depressed by network inefficiencies and extreme winter weather, higher fuel prices and surcharges and weaker demand. Revenue was up 7.9% from the same quarter last year, with premium segment revenue growing the fastest at 15% from the same quarter last year. There were also positives, including 1% volume growth for the year and significant progress on climate targets and fuel economy improvements (1% improvement).

Looking ahead to 2023, Union Pacific expects challenges with industrial production, imports and housing starts. The bulk segment could see challenges for grain due to drought, which will affect crop availability where Union Pacific operates. Union Pacific expects growth in coal as low inventories will continue to support sustained demand. Biofuel diesels are also expected to continue to grow due to solid market demand. But the industrial segment is expected to decline slightly due to reduced demand for forest products. Union Pacific expects the entire intermodal market to struggle due to high inventories, lower trucking rates and subdued consumer spending. Through its new business with Schneider, Union Pacific expects to outperform that market and expects the automotive market to be a bright spot.

Dividends And Share Repurchases

Union Pacific pays a dividend of $5.20 per share, which currently represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The dividend per share has been increased for many years, averaging an increase of 15% annually. The dividend payout is also increased annually. A closer look at the cash flow statements shows that the dividend is well-covered by free cash flow and net income.

In addition to the dividend payment, Union Pacific also repurchases many shares; the buyback yield for 2022 was high at 5%. Looking ahead, Union Pacific continues to repurchase shares and has announced a new share repurchase program with authorization to repurchase up to 100 million common shares through March 31, 2025. The new repurchase program replaces the current one, which expires on March 31, 2022. With 612 million shares currently outstanding, the new repurchase program could reduce the number of shares outstanding by 16%.

Union Pacific Cash flow highlights (SEC and author's own calculations)

Over the past 10 years, the company has repurchased 34% of its total shares, representing an annual decrease of 2.7%.

The Stock Seems Undervalued

Looking at its stock valuation, we see that the PE ratio currently stands at 17.3, which is undervalued compared to its 3-year median of 23.7. During this high interest rate environment, I think that the average PE ratio of 23.7 is quite expensive because the earnings yield is 4.2% (lower than risk free rate). Currently, the earnings yield is 5.8% (a premium to risk free rate). I think the PE ratio is currently favorably valued at this price level.

Many analysts expect growth in adjusted EPS in the coming years. A slight increase of 3% in adjusted earnings per share is expected for fiscal year 2023. In fiscal 2024 and 2025, adjusted EPS is expected to rise sharply by 9% and 10%, leaving the PE ratio for 2025 at only 14. This suggests that the stock seems currently undervalued relative to its historical PE ratio and compared to the current market conditions. If we take a closer look at the balance sheet we see that its net-debt has increased significantly due to its large share buy backs and dividend payments. Union Pacific's stock valuation also depends on the amount of cash and debt on the balance sheet.

To include the company's cash and debt in the share valuation, the enterprise value to free cash flow ratio is a common ratio. This ratio currently stands at 26.3, which is quite high, but still lower than the 3-year median. Over the past 10 years, this ratio has been somewhat stable in the same range of values. So based on history, we also see undervaluation here.

Conclusion

Union Pacific shares have been hit hard lately since inflation has been high. The company reported a mixed quarterly report and expects a challenging environment for the full year 2023 due to changing consumer demand, high inventory levels and lower truck rates. However, several analysts expect continued EPS growth for the next few years. Union Pacific's management is shareholder-friendly, paying dividends and buying back shares. The current dividend yield is high at 2.7%, and the dividend rate has increased an average of 15% annually over the past 10 years. The company buys back a lot of shares and the dividend payment plus share repurchases are higher than the company has earned in net income and free cash flow. The buyback yield was 5% in 2022. This resulted in an increase in net debt, but their debt is still quite manageable. Furthermore, the stock's valuation looks favorable on the forward PE ratio and EV to free cash flow ratio. Union Pacific expects challenges for 2023 and beyond, but the current share price levels seems like a good buying opportunity right now.