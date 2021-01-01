Chevron's Investor Day: Perfectly Positioned For The Next 10 Years

Feb. 28, 2023 11:36 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)BYD, COP, DIA, PSX, QQQ, TSLA, VOO, XOM2 Comments
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.82K Followers

Summary

  • Chevron held its Investor Day this morning (Tuesday, March 28) and shared why it believes the company is a compelling investment opportunity.
  • In a nutshell, CVX believes it can continue delivering excellent shareholder returns by leveraging its advantaged portfolio, strong balance sheet, and capital and cost efficiency.
  • For instance - if Brent crude averaged $75/bbl 5 years, Chevron says it could still increase the dividend at "higher rates" and buy back 25% of its total outstanding shares.
  • In a press release prior to the presentation this morning, Chevron said it's raising its targeted annual share buyback rate to $17.5 billion starting in Q2.
  • At pixel time, Chevron has a forward P/E of only 10.5x, pays a $6.04/share annual dividend, and yields 3.72%, all of which are superior to the broad S&P500 average.

Chevron Posts Near Record Profits, Exceeding Market Expectations

Chevron Posted Back-to-Back Record Profits &Free-Cash-Flow In 2021-2022.

Mario Tama

As my followers know, I have long considered Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to be the best international integrated oil company on the planet. The company certainly proved that in 2021 and 2022 - delivering

Chevron's Production Portfolio

Chevron

Tengiz Oil Field

Chevron

Chevron's Permian Production

Chevron

Chevron's Permain Performance In 2022

Chevron

Chevron's Low-Carbon Initiatives

Chevron

Chevron's Cap-Ex Plans

Chevron

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.82K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVX, COP, PSX, XOM, VOO, DIA, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.