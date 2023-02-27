Shorting Lousy Stocks = Lousy Returns?

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
4.96K Followers

Summary

  • To identify what stocks to short, we focused on five factors: value, quality, momentum, low-volatility, and growth.
  • Tech and health care dominated the expensive and high-volatility portfolios over the 17 years under review.
  • The challenge of short selling may lie in the asymmetry between making money on the long and short sides.

Bear walking with declining finance chart

CreativaImages

Introduction

Playing the stock market should be easy: When the economy is booming, buy equities. When it’s deteriorating, short them.

Stock selection shouldn’t take much effort either — we just need to apply metrics from factor investing literature. In bull markets, that

Chart showing Excess Returns: Shorting Stocks with Lousy Features
Source: Finominal

A Sector Breakdown, 2005 to 2022

Chart showing Correlations of Stocks with Lousy Features, 2005 to 2022
Source: Finominal

Chart showing Shorting Stocks with Multiple Lousy Features: A Sector Breakdown, 2005 to 2022
Source: Finominal

Chart showing Fundamental Metrics: Top 10 Stocks with Multiple Lousy Features vs. S&P 500

Chart showing Excess Returns: Shorting Stocks with Multiple Lousy Features
Source: Finominal

This article was written by

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
4.96K Followers
CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.