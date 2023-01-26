Spencer Platt

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is about as good as it comes if you are interested in taking advantage of a cyclical investment opportunity. However, we thought it fitting to outline a few fundamental risks generally overlooked by investors.

Our article about Morgan Stanley today is a drift away from price discovery and a leap into a singular factor: the bank's vulnerability to long-duration yield curve risk.

Before I begin, I would like to re-emphasize that we are not seeking a fair stock price here, nor are we bearish on Morgan Stanley's stock. In fact, we are relatively bullish about Morgan Stanley but discovered a value gap in currently published research.

Yield Curve Discussion

For those unaware, the yield curve plots implied interest rates, providing investors with a parsimonious understanding of the market's economic outlook.

The U.S. and various other nations currently possess inverted yield curves. An inverted curve suggests that regional interest rates will likely need to taper significantly to recover a suffering economy. In essence, it means that most economists and market participants expect a recession.

Although qualitative features such as the China reopening, an enhanced economic outlook in the Eurozone, and higher-than-anticipated U.S. GDP numbers are all encouraging to see, the inverted yield curve remains a threat, and banking stocks such as Morgan Stanley will be in the firing line until the yield curve recovers.

In addition to the curve's implications on the broader financial markets, it has an effect on companies' debt portfolios, which is pivotal to banks. A long-dated debt portfolio will typically suffer from a prolonged yield curve inversion, which puts Morgan Stanley at risk.

U.S. Yield Curve (World Government Bonds)

Morgan Stanley's Long-Duration Asset Assessment

Banks typically possess three operating divisions, namely trading, loans, and services. And as illustrated by its income statement, Morgan Stanley is no different.

Although most of the items on Morgan Stanley's profit and loss statement have a substantial role to play in the coming quarters, this article focuses on investment securities as a means of outlining yield curve risk.

Morgan Stanley

A look at Morgan Stanley's asset base reveals that it owns several AFS (Available-for-Sale) securities. The assets are almost exclusively fixed-income related and are marked up and down incrementally according to their fair value.

Most of Morgan Stanley's held-for-trading assets are of shorter durations, which is no surprise as the yield curve indicates that it is currently more lucrative for fixed-income managers to invest in short-term (below five years) assets while avoiding or buying protection on longer-duration assets.

Although Morgan Stanley's AFS securities are primarily short-dated, it still hosts a lot of long-dated agency bonds. Moreover, the bank's total long-duration asset mix has plenty of exposure to yield curve inversion.

Morgan Stanley

HTM (Held-to-Maturity) securities are recorded at amortized cost. Therefore, they are less susceptible to yield curve fluctuations than Morgan Stanley's AFS assets. Nevertheless, the bank hosts a significant portion of long-dated agency bonds, which could present lower income-based returns in a sustained downward spiraling yield curve.

Morgan Stanley

Additional research on Morgan Stanley's hedging activities provides little indication that it is protected against long-duration yield risk. The bank's financial statements state that its low CDS protection exposure is due to the company's high credit rating, which means that it requires little credit protection. However, our independent opinion is that it is a good time to hedge long-duration credit risk, as the global economy is very uncertain.

As witnessed in the 2008 housing crisis, no company is too big to fail.

See current U.S. credit spreads by visiting this link.

Morgan Stanley

A Quick Look At Deposits

A bank's lending business model is typically built on borrowing short-term and lending at longer durations. Assuming all else is constant, longer-term debt instruments yield higher than short-term assets as they host liquidity risk and more counterparty risk, which results in excess compensation. However, as reiterated throughout this article, the yield curve's long-dated inversion might result in severe issues unless we witness an economic recovery soon.

Morgan Stanley, like most banks, utilizes deposits as its primary funding source. Continuous yield curve inversion could soon dampen the bank's return on those deposits. Moreover, more macroeconomic stumbling blocks will likely result in a drag on deposits and other short-term funding.

Morgan Stanley

Final Word

Many analysts (including ourselves) are focused on interest rates' effect on banking stocks. Sure, interest rates are supportive to banks; however, the yield curve's inversion needs to be considered.

Higher interest rates add to banks' short-term borrowing costs, and inverted yield curves typically dampen the returns on those deposits. As such, we think investors should consider the yield curve's effect on Morgan Stanley's debt portfolio before investing in its stock, as the bank possesses a long-dated-esque balance sheet.