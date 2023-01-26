Morgan Stanley's Debt Portfolio Assessed

Feb. 28, 2023 11:46 AM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)
Summary

  • Elevated interest rates are usually beneficial to a bank's debt portfolio. However, most analysts fail to mention the concurrent increase in borrowing costs.
  • Global yield curves, including the U.S.' are inverted towards their longer ends, posing significant risks to Morgan Stanley's long-dated debt portfolio.
  • Morgan Stanley possesses numerous long-duration agency bond investments with little CDS protection. Additionally, the firm's deposits are in danger if the yield curve doesn't realign soon.
  • This is not a bearish article on Morgan Stanley. Instead, it aims to add to market transparency by outlining a few uncovered risks.
Morgan Stanley Reports Quarterly Earnings, Investment Banking Revenue Drops 55 Percent

Spencer Platt

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is about as good as it comes if you are interested in taking advantage of a cyclical investment opportunity. However, we thought it fitting to outline a few fundamental risks generally overlooked by investors.

U.S. Yield Curve (World Government Bonds)

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

