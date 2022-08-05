Acadia Pharmaceuticals: Breaking Down FY22 Earnings And Trofinetide Approval Shot

Feb. 28, 2023 11:51 AM ETACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Marketplace

Summary

  • I was bullish on Acadia back in November and its share price has climbed >30% since then.
  • Revenues from Nuplazid - its only commercial drug indicated for Parkinson's Disease Psychosis - were >$500m, but the company remains a heavy loss-maker.
  • On March 13, the company will learn if the FDA has approved its drug candidate Trofinetide in Rett Syndrome.
  • Management seems confident in Trofinetide based on positive Phase 3 study results showing statistically significant improvement on caregiver and physician assessment scales.
  • The improvements seem somewhat marginal and an open label extension trial resulted in 46% patient discontinuation. I'm not sure that supports a Buy recommendation any longer.
  • We're about to raise prices at my private investing ideas service, Haggerston BioHealth, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Innovations in medicine Abstract Molecular Structure

MF3d

Investment Thesis

The last time I covered Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) for Seeking Alpha was back in November last year after the company had released its Q322 earnings, guiding for FY22 revenues of $510 - $520m from its only

chart

Acadia 2023 guidance (earnings presentation)

chart

Open Label LILAC study results (Earnings Presentation)

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
8.73K Followers
Receive regular, detailed analysis focused on biotech and healthcare stocks

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.