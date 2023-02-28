Bank of Montreal (BMO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.78K Followers

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call February 28, 2023 7:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Christine Viau - Investor Relations

Darryl White - Chief Executive Officer

Tayfun Tuzun - Chief Financial Officer

Piyush Agrawal - Chief Risk Officer

Dave Casper - Chief Executive Officer, U.S. P&C

Erminia Johannson - Group Head of North American Personal & Business Banking

Conference Call Participants

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Meny Grauman - Scotiabank

Doug Young - Desjardin Capital Markets

Paul Holden - CIBC

Gabriel Dechaine - National Bank Financial

Mario Mendonca - TD Securities

Lemar Persaud - Cormark Securities

Joo Ho Kim - Credit Suisse

Nigel D'Souza - Veritas Investment Research Corporation

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the BMO Financial Group Q1 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 28, 2023. Your host for today is Christine Viau. Please go ahead.

Christine Viau

Thank you, and good morning. We will begin the call with remarks from Darryl White, BMO's CEO; followed by Tayfun Tuzun, our Chief Financial Officer; and Piyush Agrawal, our Chief Risk Officer.

Also present to take questions on our group heads, Ermi Johannson from Canadian P&C; Dave Casper from U.S. P&C; Dan Barclay from BMO Capital Markets; and Deland Kamanga from BMO Wealth Management.

As noted on Slide 2, forward-looking statements may be made during this call, which involve assumptions that have inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. I would also remind listeners that the bank uses non-GAAP financial measures to arrive at adjusted results. Management measures performance on a reported and adjusted basis and considers both to be useful in assessing underlying business performance. Darryl and Tayfun will be referring to adjusted results in their remarks unless otherwise noted as reported.

I will now turn the call over

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.