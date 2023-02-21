Alamos Gold: Solid Company With Excellent Growth Prospects

Summary

  • The company indicated a net income of 40.6 million, or $0.10 per share, up from an income of $29.5 million, or $0.07 per share, in 4Q21.
  • The quarterly gold production was 134.2K Au ounces, a 19.3% increase from the fourth quarter of last year.
  • I recommend buying AGI between $9.85 and $9.65, with possible lower support at $8.46.
Closeup of big gold nugget

bodnarchuk

Introduction

The Toronto-based Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) released its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on February 22, 2023.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on January 16, 2023.

Table

AGI 4Q22 and FY22 highlights (AGI Presentation)

Alamos Gold Quarterly Gold production per mine

AGI Quarterly Production per mine 3Q22 versus 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Table

AGI Island Gold Phase 3 progress (AGI Presentation)

Chart

AGI Gold, silver, copper 1-Year chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Alamos Gold Quarterly revenues

AGI Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Alamos Gold quarterly free cash flow

AGI Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Alamos Gold total cash vs debt

AGI Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Alamos Gold production

AGI Quarterly production history (Fun Trading)

Alamos Gold production per mine

AGI 4Q22 Gold production per mine (Fun Trading)

Alamos Gold Quarterly Gold Price Realized

AGI Quarterly Gold price history (Fun Trading)

Alamos Gold Quarterly AISC

AGI Quarterly AISC history (Fun Trading)

Alamos Gold 2022 guidance

AGI 2023 Guidance Presentation (AGI Presentation)

AGI Technical Chart

AGI TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

