MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 11:49 AM ETMKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.78K Followers

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 28, 2022 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Ryzhik - VP, IR

John Lee - President, CEO

Seth Bagshaw - EVP, CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Joe Quatrochi - Wells Fargo

Krish Sankar - Cowen & Company

Mark Miller - Benchmark Company

Sidney Ho - Deutsche Bank

Steve Barger - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the MKS Instruments Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

And I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. David Ryzhik. Mr. Ryzhik, please go ahead.

David Ryzhik

Good morning, everyone. I am David Ryzhik, Vice President of Investor Relations, and I'm joined this morning by John Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Seth Bagshaw, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Yesterday, after market close, we released our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, which are posted to our investor website at investor.mks.com.

As a reminder, various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects for MKS comprise forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in yesterday's press release and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. These statements represent the company's expectations only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the company's estimates or views as of any date subsequent to today, and the company disclaims any obligation to update these statements.

During the call, we will be discussing various financial measures. Unless otherwise noted, all references to combined company financial measures reflect the combined results of MKS

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.