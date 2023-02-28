Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ellen Conti - Head, Corporate Strategy

Jimmy Levin - Chief Investment Officer & Chief Executive Officer

Dava Ritchea - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gerry O'Hara - Jefferies

Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research

Bill Katz - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Sculpture Capital's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. At this time all participants in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ellen Conti, Head of Corporate Strategy at Sculpture Capital. Please go ahead.

Ellen Conti

Thanks operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to our call. Joining me are Jimmy Levin, our Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer; Wayne Cohen, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Dava Ritchea, our Chief Financial Officer.

Today's call contains forward-looking statements, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Before we get started, I need to remind you that Sculpture Capital's actual results may differ possibly materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent SEC filings for a description of the risk factors that could affect our financial results, our business and other matters related to these statements.

The company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. During today's call, we will be referring to economic income, distributable earnings and other financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with US GAAP. Information about and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are available in our earnings release, which is posted on

