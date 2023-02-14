bymuratdeniz

Elevator Pitch

I have a Buy investment rating for Devon Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DVN) shares.

The recent dip in DVN's stock price following its Q4 2022 results release has created a buying opportunity for the company's shares in my opinion. Investors' concerns relating to the company's 2023 guidance are overdone, and there is a good chance of DVN being more aggressive about share repurchases. Therefore, I deem Devon Energy's shares to be worthy of a Buy rating.

Why Did DVN Stock Go Down?

In the past month, Devon Energy's share price decreased by -14% while the S&P 500 declined by a marginal -1%.

The market is worried about DVN's capital expenditures and oil production, after the company's actual Q4 2022 performance and forward-looking FY 2023 guidance (as detailed in the next section) fell short of expectations.

DVN Stock Key Metrics

DVN issued a press release on February 14, 2023 revealing its results for Q4 2022 and its management guidance for the current year. Devon Energy's stock price fell by -11% from $63.94 as of February 14, 2023 to close at $57.23 at the end of the February 15 trading day. DVN's shares have traded even lower since then, with its last done stock price of $55.00 as of February 24.

The company's actual Q4 2022 EBITDAX ($2.1 billion), non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share ($1.66), and free cash flow ($1.1 billion) turned out to be -2%, -5%, and -8%, respectively, below the Wall Street analysts' consensus financial forecasts as per S&P Capital IQ. Note that EBITDAX refers to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, and Exploration Costs.

Devon Energy's lower than expected earnings and cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2022 were largely attributable to above-expectations gas production and capital expenditures. While DVN's actual fourth quarter oil production was in line with the sell-side's consensus at 316,000 barrels per day, the company's natural gas production in the recent quarter amounting to 1,034 million standard cubic feet per day exceeded analysts' expectations by +4% (source: S&P Capital IQ). The higher-than-expected production mix of natural gas vis-a-vis oil led to an earnings miss for DVN. On the other hand, Devon Energy's actual Q4 2022 capital expenditures were +7% above the market's consensus estimate, and that resulted in the company delivering weaker than expected free cash flow.

The 2023 guidance provided by Devon's management was also a negative surprise for investors.

As part of the recent quarterly earnings announcement, Devon Energy disclosed its expectations of capital expenditures and production of $3.7 billion and 653,000 barrels per day, respectively for 2023 based on the mid-point of the company's guidance. In contrast, Wall Street analysts had earlier anticipated that DVN would record $3.4 billion in capital expenditures and deliver 657,000 barrels per day of production in 2023. In a nutshell, investors were taken aback by Devon Energy's higher than expected capital expenditures and lower than expected production expectations for the current year.

DVN acknowledged at its Q4 2022 earnings call that the "timing of (wells) activity", "infrastructure downtime in the Delaware Basin", and "ethane" rejection have resulted in the company announcing lower than expected production guidance for full-year 2023.

Separately, Devon Energy also revealed at its most recent quarterly results briefing that it is experiencing "a maturing of older stale contracts" which has made it more susceptible to inflationary cost pressures. This explains why the company's capital expenditure guidance was worse than what the market expected.

Is It Now Undervalued?

I am of the view that DVN's shares are undervalued now.

Devon Energy is now trading at a reasonably appealing consensus forward next twelve months' free cash flow yield of 10.4% based on S&P Capital IQ's valuation data.

Another indication of DVN's undervaluation is the consensus price target for the stock. The current sell-side analysts' mean target price for Devon Energy is $70.92, which is equivalent to an upside of +29% as compared to DVN's last traded share price of $55.00 at the end of the February 24, 2023 trading day.

Is The Stock Likely To Recover?

I think that there is a high likelihood of a recovery in DVN's stock price materializing in the near term.

Concerns regarding Devon Energy's 2023 production and capital expenditure guidance seem to be overdone.

DVN's 2023 production guidance was just -0.6% below the sell-side's consensus estimate (as highlighted in an earlier section of the article), and still translates into a pretty strong +9% production per share growth (including the positive effects of expected buybacks) for 2023.

Also, Devon Energy's actual capital expenditures for full-year 2023, and especially 2H 2023, could turn out to be lower than what the company guided for. At its recent FY 2022 earnings briefing, DVN mentioned that it expects "a more steady run rate" for capital expenditures in 2H 2023, which it noted "may be a little bit on the conservative side."

What Is The Future Of Devon Energy?

The future of DVN is all about higher than expected shareholder capital return which should help to re-rate the stock's valuations in a positive manner.

With regards to dividends, Devon Energy increased its fixed quarterly dividend per share payout by +11% from $0.18 to $0.20. At the same time, DVN reiterated its commitment to distributing as much as half of its excess free cash flow as variable dividends.

In terms of share buybacks, DVN has hinted at a more aggressive pace of share repurchases in 2023 and beyond. Devon Energy stressed at its Q4 2022 results call that it will be "active buyers of our stock, especially if we see trading weakness relative to our peers." Considering DVN's recent stock price weakness, it is reasonable to assume that the company will have been engaged in more substantial share buyback activity.

Separately, Devon Energy also emphasized at its most recent quarterly earnings call that its "strong investment-grade financial position" (net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.5 times as of end-2022) implies that it can "be less aggressive on debt reduction." This particular comment by DVN's management sends a clear message to investors that the company is very likely going to prioritize share repurchases and dividends over deleveraging for the foreseeable future.

Is DVN Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Devon's stock is a Buy. As investor concerns relating to Devon Energy's production and capital expenditures ease and the company's actual shareholder capital return surprises on the upside, DVN's shares are in a good position to recover strongly.