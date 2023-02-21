Crestwood Equity Partners: Solid Q4 Results And Improving Finances

Summary

  • Crestwood Equity Partners LP showed the general financial stability that we have come to expect from this company in its fourth-quarter results.
  • Crestwood is selling off a natural gas storage facility and using the proceeds to reduce its debt.
  • The company is positioned to deliver cash flow growth in 2023 which will enable it to conduct further debt reductions.
  • The company's leverage is not especially high, but it would still be beneficial for it to reduce debt due to the hostility of external capital to fossil fuel companies.
  • The 10.47% yield is easily sustainable, although Crestwood Equity Partners LP will probably not raise its distribution in 2023.
Refinery blue collar worker standing by LPG pipeline and checking gas production or distribution.

Smederevac

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, natural gas-focused midstream partnership Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) announced its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings results. At first glance, these Q4 results were mixed, as Crestwood Equity Partners missed the expectations of

CEQP vs S&P 500 1-Mo.

Seeking Alpha

CEQP 2023 Revenue Mix

Crestwood Equity Partners

Nat. Gas Henry Hub 1Yr.

Business Insider

CEQP 2023 Cash Flow Projections

Crestwood Equity Partners

CEQP Leverage Ratio by Year

Crestwood Equity Partners

CEQP Dividend History

Seeking Alpha

Comments (1)

