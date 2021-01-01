Pan American Silver: Tough Times, But Brighter Future Ahead?

Gold Mining Bull profile picture
Gold Mining Bull
Marketplace

Summary

  • Pan American Silver Corp. recently reported its Q4 2022 and full-year 2022 financial results.
  • All-in sustaining costs soared due to global inflationary pressures.
  • The company is nearing the completion of its Yamana Gold transaction, a transformative deal.
  • Is Pan American a buy, hold, or sell?
  • The Gold Bull Portfolio members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

The wet man"s hand was holding silver, or platinum, or rare earth minerals.

Oat_Phawat

Pan American Silver: Tough Times, But Brighter Future Ahead?

Chart
Data by YCharts

This is an update on senior silver and gold miner, Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS), which recently reported its Q4 2022 and full-year 2022 financial results.

It

Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver

Looking for buying opportunities? Join the exclusive community of smart investors who trust The Gold Bull Portfolio for expert analysis on all commodity stocks! When you subscribe today, you'll gain immediate access to my top picks, personal portfolio insights, and in-depth analysis of over 140 stocks. And, as a special welcome offer, new subscribers can try out our service risk-free with a free 2-week trial and receive a 10% discount on annual subscriptions. Don't miss this opportunity to take control of your investment strategy and grow your wealth – subscribe now!

This article was written by

Gold Mining Bull profile picture
Gold Mining Bull
14.05K Followers
Access to my personal gold portfolio and build your own winning portfolio.

With over a decade of experience in the investment industry, I am a highly skilled private investor with a proven track record of success in the commodities and hard assets sector. My areas of expertise include investing in gold and silver miners, royalty and streaming companies, pure exploration companies, as well as oil and gas producers and MLPs. My comprehensive understanding of these markets and my ability to identify and capitalize on profitable opportunities have enabled me to consistently deliver strong returns for my subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PAAS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.