Jeremy Grantham, a co-founder of investment management firm GMO, has cautioned his clients that despite a recent minor rally, the stock market is poised to return to a state of turmoil this year. According to Grantham, the S&P 500 could potentially plummet by 50% in the worst-case scenario. In a letter to clients, he declared that the "first and easiest leg of the bursting of the bubble" in U.S. stocks has been concluded, with last year's selloff wiping out "the most extreme froth."

Grantham called for a market fall a few years ago as well. In January 2018, he warned that the U.S. stock market was in a bubble that could burst and that investors should prepare for a painful reckoning. At that time, he stated that the market could experience a "melt-up" in the short term, with prices rising rapidly before a significant crash. Grantham's warning was based on his observation of historical patterns in the market and the fact that the market was experiencing high valuations at the time. Grantham noted that market bubbles tend to be characterized by a period of rapid price increases, often accompanied by high levels of speculation and investor euphoria. He argued that the U.S. stock market was exhibiting many of these characteristics in early 2018, with prices soaring to record highs, valuations at historically high levels, and signs of speculative excesses, such as high levels of margin debt and an increase in initial public offerings.

Grantham's prediction was not that the market would crash immediately, but that it was in the midst of a "melt-up" phase, in which prices would continue to rise rapidly before eventually falling. He argued that investors who remained complacent and failed to prepare for a potential market downturn would likely suffer significant losses when the bubble eventually burst.

Grantham's warning was met with skepticism by some market participants who pointed to the strong economic fundamentals at the time, including low unemployment, solid corporate earnings, and steady economic growth. However, Grantham remained steadfast in his prediction, arguing that economic fundamentals did not necessarily guarantee strong returns in the stock market and that high valuations create a significant downside risk.

As it turned out, Grantham's warning about a market bubble and the risk of a market fall proved prescient. The market experienced a significant downturn later in 2018, with the S&P 500 and Dow falling 14% and 12%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of the year. The S&P 500 and the Dow had their worst quarterly performances since 2011 while the Nasdaq had its biggest quarterly fall since 2008, falling 17.5%. The decline was driven by several factors, including concerns about rising interest rates, trade tensions between China and the U.S., and fears of a global economic slowdown.

Exhibit 1: Market performance in Q4 2018

While the market eventually recovered and set new record highs in the years that followed, Grantham's warning about the risks of a market bubble and the potential for a significant market fall served as a reminder to investors of the importance of remaining vigilant and prepared for market downturns.

Grantham's warning in 2018 was not the first time he had issued a prescient warning about the risks of a market bubble. In 2000, he warned about the dot-com bubble and the risk of a market crash, and in 2007, he warned about the housing bubble and the risk of a financial crisis. In both cases, Grantham's warnings were met with skepticism at first, but they proved accurate.

The guru warned about the possibility of a market crash again in 2020, 2021, and also in January 2022. However, his warnings were largely disregarded by investors and strategists as Grantham believed the S&P 500 was poised to experience a 50% plunge. While many experts had predicted gains for global and U.S. stocks in 2022 citing robust economic growth and strong corporate earnings, the macroeconomic picture suggested otherwise. The Federal Reserve's announcement to end the easy-money era triggered a sell-off of high-growth technology stocks. This sell-off has been further fueled by rising inflation and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has resulted in an energy crisis. The recent market volatility seems to have vindicated his concerns.

Despite being largely dismissed by most strategists, Grantham once again issued a warning in January 2023. In a recent letter to his clients, Grantham wrote the S&P 500 could plunge by about 17% to 3,200 this year, or about 20% after early gains so far this year. However, Grantham warns that the outcome could be far worse if the global economy topples into a significant recession. He wrote:

Regrettably, there are more downside potentials than upside. In the worst case, the market could fall a stomach-turning 50% from here.

Grantham cited several factors that could lead to more pain for investors. He pointed out a potential major correction in the U.S. housing market and the lingering uncertainty about the outcome of the Russia-Ukraine war as some of the main reasons behind his prediction.

Grantham acknowledged that the 50% drop seems extreme, but he emphasized that "it would still be a far smaller percent deviation from trendline value than the overpricing we had at the end of 2021 of over 70%." In other words, the market is still overpriced in his opinion and has room for a significant correction. Grantham suggests that investors shouldn't be tempted to think that this kind of drop is uncalled for given that empirical evidence shows otherwise.

It's worth noting that Grantham is not trying to time the market. He acknowledges that the exact timing of a potential downturn is difficult to assess, given some positive factors that could prompt a "pause" in the bear market. These include a historic trend of strong returns ahead of the presidential election, signs of cooling inflation, a robust jobs market, and China's rebound.

Additionally, the economy has been supported by the accumulation of excess cash from Covid-19 stimulus programs, but these are expected to have a diminishing impact on consumer spending by mid-year, taking away some of the support for the market. Market lows have occurred by an average of 7-8 months after the start of a recession, but the market lows for 1929, 1972, 2000, and the 2008 housing bubble took longer, suggesting that the final low for this market may occur well into 2024 going by historical data. While there is excitement about the potential for the first interest rate cut in this cycle to drive the market higher, the largest part of the market decline occurred after the first rate cut in three of the four great U.S. bubbles.

Exhibit 2: Market performance following the first rate cut in a new cycle

Grantham's prediction serves as a reminder to investors that markets are inherently unpredictable and that they should always be prepared for potential downturns. As Grantham says, "the most important thing for investors is to prepare psychologically for the volatility ahead”.

An Action Plan Based on Grantham's Teachings

Grantham's success in identifying market bubbles and warning investors of the risks of a potential market fall can be attributed to his rigorous analysis of historical patterns in the market, as well as his deep understanding of market cycles and the factors that drive them. He has often argued that investors who fail to understand the historical context of market cycles and the risks associated with high valuations are more likely to suffer significant losses when bubbles burst.

In his 2018 warning about a potential market fall, Grantham suggested that investors should be prepared for a painful reckoning and take steps to protect themselves against potential losses. He recommended that investors reduce their exposure to high-risk assets, such as U.S. equities and high-yield bonds, and increase their allocation to defensive assets, such as cash and Treasury bonds. Grantham also emphasized the importance of having a long-term investment strategy and avoiding the temptation to chase short-term gains. He argues that investors who remain disciplined and focused on the long term are better positioned to weather market downturns and take the advantage of opportunities that arise.

One of Grantham's best investments was his early bet on emerging markets in the 1990s. At a time when many investors were skeptical about the growth prospects of countries such as China, Brazil, and India, Grantham recognized their long-term potential and made a significant investment in these markets. His foresight paid off handsomely as emerging markets went on to deliver the highest returns across many asset classes in the following decades. Grantham's success in emerging markets was driven by his ability to identify long-term trends that others overlooked. He recognized that emerging markets had the potential to grow rapidly as they adopted new technologies and business models, and he was willing to wait patiently for these trends to play out.

Additionally, Grantham suggests that investors pay close attention to valuations when making investment decisions and avoid investing in assets that are priced at historically high levels. He argues that high valuations can create a significant downside risk and that investors who are willing to be patient and wait for better opportunities will likely be rewarded in the long run.

While it can be tempting to chase short-term gains, it is important to stay disciplined and focus on long-term value. It is also important to have a clear exit strategy in place, in case an investment does not perform as expected.

Another lesson from Grantham's investment experience is the importance of diversification. By spreading his investments across multiple markets and asset classes, Grantham has been able to reduce his risk and capture a broader range of opportunities. This approach can help investors weather market downturns and reduce the impact of any single investment that performs poorly.

Exhibit 3: GMO Capital's 7-year asset class forecasts

GMO

Source: GMO

In his recent letter, Grantham pointed out some reasonable investment opportunities. The value sector of emerging markets is cheap and emerging markets are reasonably priced overall. This is typical of the first phase of a bear market. Another attractive opportunity is the spread between value and growth equities in the U.S., where deep value is still relatively appealing. GMO offers a strategy called Equity Dislocation that takes a long position on the cheapest U.S. stocks and a short position on the most overpriced, which is one interesting strategy that needs careful monitoring. The guru also believes that stocks related to climate change have a substantial long-term advantage over the rest of the economy as governments and corporations begin to acknowledge the urgency of these issues.

Takeaway

The Federal Reserve's decision to end the era of easy money and the subsequent decrease in liquidity have raised concerns about a potential market downturn. Grantham's warning about a possible market bubble is a reminder for investors to remain cautious and prepared for potential market volatility. Although the timing and severity of a downturn cannot be predicted with certainty, investors should be aware of this risk and take steps to mitigate them.

With an extensive investment time horizon, I am not one to run away from stocks just because expected returns look dismal in the short term. In this consolidation phase, the best course of action would be to remain patient and look for new opportunities but the key, in my opinion, will be to be cautious when divesting existing investments at seemingly depressed prices as this could result in irrevocable losses of potential gains.