Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 12:50 PM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.78K Followers

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 28, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Susan Mesco - Head, Investor Relations

Dave Stack - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Roy Winston - Chief Medical Officer

Charlie Reinhart - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Glen Santangelo - Jefferies

Gregory Renza - RBC Capital Markets

Oren Livnat - H.C. Wainwright

Andreas Argyrides - Wedbush

Greg Fraser - Truist Securities

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Quarter Four 2022 Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Susan Mesco. Please go ahead.

Susan Mesco

Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to today's conference call to discuss our fourth quarter 2022 financial results. Joining me on the call are Dave Stack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Roy Winston, Chief Medical Officer; and Charlie Reinhart, Chief Financial Officer. Additional members of our executive team are here for today's question-and-answer session.

Before we begin, let me remind you that this call will include forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Such statements represent our judgment as of today and may involve risks and uncertainties. For information concerning risk factors that could affect the Company, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available from the SEC or our website.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dave Stack.

Dave Stack

Thank you, Susan. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. We'll start today's call with prepared remarks covering recent business highlights before turning to your questions. 2022 was another strong

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.