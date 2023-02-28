Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 12:58 PM ETBentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.78K Followers

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 8:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Eric Boyer – Investor Relations Officer

Greg Bentley – Chief Executive Officer

Keith Bentley – Chief Technology Officer

David Hollister – Chief Investment Officer

Werner Andre – Chief Financial Officer

Nicholas Cumins – Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Vruwink – Baird

Matt Hedberg – RBC

Kristen Owen – Oppenheimer

Andrew DeGasperi – Berenberg

Matthew Broome – Mizuho

Jason Celino – KeyBanc

Eric Boyer

Good morning and thank you for joining Bentley Systems Q4 2022 Operating Results and 2023 Outlook Webcast. I'm Eric Boyer, Bentley's Investor Relations Officer. On the webcast today, we have Bentley Systems' Chief Executive Officer, Greg Bentley; Chief Operating Officer, Nicholas Cumins; Chief Investment Officer, David Hollister; Chief Financial Officer, Werner Andre; and Chief Technology Officer, Keith Bentley.

This webcast includes forward-looking statements made as of February 28, 2023, regarding the future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations of Bentley Systems Incorporated. All such statements made in or contained during this webcast other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. This webcast will be available for replay on Bentley Systems' Investor Relations website at investors.bentley.com. After our presentation, we will conclude with Q&A.

And with that, let me introduce the CEO of Bentley Systems, Greg Bentley.

Greg Bentley

Thank you, Eric, and I hope all of you have had a chance or soon will have to meet our new and very experienced Investor Relations Officer. And thanks to each of you, as always, for your interest and attention. Today, I and COO, Nicholas Cumins; and CFO, Werner Andre, will review our resilient 2022 Q4 and full year operating results. As the infrastructure engineering software company aligned global priorities and momentum from our three incremental growth initiatives, E365, Virtuosity for SMB and iTwin

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.