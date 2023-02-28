Avance Gas Holding Ltd (AVACF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 12:59 PM ETAvance Gas Holding Ltd (AVACF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.78K Followers

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCPK:AVACF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Øystein Kalleklev - Executive Chairman

Randi Bekkelund - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Avance Gas Holding Limited Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, today’s program is being recorded. And now I would like to introduce your host for today’s program, Mr. Øystein Kalleklev from Executive Chairman of the company. Please go ahead, sir.

Øystein Kalleklev

Thank you and welcome everybody to this fourth quarter webcast. I know it’s a busy day. We have a lot of shipping companies reporting on the last day of February with EW [ph], Frontline, Hafnia, Ricco, Emphasis [ph] and American Shipping Company. So I thank you everybody for taking the interest to also join Avance Gas call. Together -- I asked -- Randi Navdal Bekkelund, our CFO, is joining me for the call today, where we will present the latest updates on the company.

Before we begin, I just want to highlight our forward-looking statement disclaimer. We will be providing some forward-looking statements, some non-GAAP measures and there are limits to how much details we can cover in the presentation.

So let’s jump to the Q4 highlights. Q4 TCE came in at $46,500 a day, in line with our guidance of $45,000 per day to $50,000 per day. Please note the discrepancy here. We have two different numbers for the TCE. Usually, in a stable market, they are quite similar. However, when the market moves, which is it happens quite often in shipping then there can be a wide discrepancy in these numbers.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.